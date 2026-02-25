<p>The <strong>Global CXO Accelerator Summit 2026</strong>, recognised as <strong>India’s only Global Career and Leadership event</strong>, concluded successfully in Bengaluru with outstanding participation from Global CXOs, CEOs, senior GCC leaders, HR decision-makers, and ambitious professionals from across industries.</p><p>Structured as a <strong>7-day immersive experience (5 days online + 2 days live)</strong>, the summit culminated on <strong>February 21–22 at The Chancery Pavilion, Ashok Nagar</strong>, creating a powerful platform dedicated exclusively to accelerating careers toward Global CXO and C-suite roles.</p> <h2><strong>Opening Address: India’s Leadership Decade</strong></h2><p>The summit opened with an inspiring address by <strong>Dr Mudit Saxena</strong>, Founder of CXOhive and Curator of the Global CXO Accelerator Summit.</p><p>In his opening speech, Dr Saxena spoke about <strong>India’s unprecedented growth opportunity in the coming decade</strong>, highlighting the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centers, AI-driven enterprises, digital transformation, and India’s increasing influence in global boardrooms.</p><p>He emphasised that Indian leaders will succeed in the decade ahead not merely through technical excellence, but through:</p><ul><li><p>Executive presence<br><br></p></li><li><p>Strategic clarity<br><br></p></li><li><p>Enterprise storytelling<br><br></p></li><li><p>Influence without authority<br><br></p></li><li><p>A strong global mindset<br><br></p></li></ul><p>Reiterating his mission, he stated:</p><p>“India has extraordinary leadership potential. My mission is to help one million Indian leaders reach ₹1 Cr+ salaries on the way to becoming Global CXOs — CTOs, CISOs, CIOs, CPOs, COOs, CEOs, and other C-suite leaders representing India on the global stage.”</p> <h2><strong>Live CXO Interview Simulation – A Summit Highlight</strong></h2><h2>The summit featured one of its most impactful segments — a <strong>Live CXO-Level Interview Simulation</strong>.</h2><p>Senior leaders evaluated a mock CXO candidate in real time, offering candid feedback on executive presence, strategic articulation, and leadership positioning.</p><p>The panel featured:</p><ul><li><p>Deepak Visweswaraiah – Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Pega India<br><br></p></li><li><p>Nitin Srivastava – Global Head of Data & Analytics, Dr. Martens<br><br></p></li><li><p>Sweety Rath – Vice President, Global HR, Avaya LLC<br><br></p></li></ul><p>The session provided rare insight into how CXO hiring conversations are evaluated at the highest levels.</p> <h2></h2>.<h2><strong>Keynote Address</strong></h2><p>The summit also featured a keynote by <strong>Suprotik Ghose</strong>, Former CISO (Financial Services), Washington DC, USA, who spoke about global leadership accountability, enterprise governance, and preparing Indian leaders for global mandates.</p> <h2><strong>Fireside Conversations: Real Journeys to the Top</strong></h2><p>Powerful fireside chats focused on real leadership journeys and global transitions, featuring:</p><ul><li><p>Deepak Visweswaraiah-Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Pega India<br></p></li><li><p>Dr Rajesh Puneyani – Vice President – Technology & Site Leader, Kenvue India GCC<br></p></li><li><p>Varadharaju Janardhanan – Chief Human Resources Officer, Super.money</p></li><li><p>Rajnikant Sabnavis – CEO Inbrew Beverages Ltd<br><br></p></li></ul><p>These sessions explored leadership inflection points, credibility building, and scaling from India to global enterprise roles.</p> <h2><strong>GCC Career & Leadership Roundtable</strong></h2><p>The GCC Roundtable focused on <strong>careers and leadership pathways within Global Capability Centers</strong>, featuring:</p><ul><li><p>Vishwanadh Raju – CEO & Co-Founder, Plugscale Innovation Labs</p></li><li><p>Dr Rajesh Puneyani – Vice President – Technology & Site Leader, Kenvue India GCC</p></li><li><p>Nitin Srivastava -– Global Head of Data & Analytics, Dr. Martens<br></p></li><li><p>Ohmna Sinha – Global Head of Data & AI Governance, Nielsen<br></p></li><li><p>Kasturi Cotha – Global Head of Human Resources, Subex<br></p></li><li><p>Manish Chhabra – GCC Leader, Center for Creative Leadership<br></p></li></ul><p>The discussion centred on how leaders in India can move beyond execution roles to enterprise-level leadership mandates within global structures.</p> <h2><strong>HR Roundtable: Inside the Decision Room</strong></h2><p> Jhilik Sharma, COO Talsima , moderated the HR Roundtable featuring </p><ul><li><p>Parul Singh <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/94094751/" rel="nofollow">Global Vice President</a><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/94094751/">, </a><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/company/94094751/" rel="nofollow">People Strategy UnifyCX</a></p></li><li><p>Maheswari Jaydev HR Leader GCC</p></li><li><p>Dr Manavi Pathak Head Learning and Development <br></p></li><li><p>Jeevitha Francis AGM , HR (representing Title Sponsor – Prestige Group)<br></p></li><li><p>Rajeev Velur (Head – HR, Deccan Herald)<br></p></li></ul><p>The session provided candid insights into how leadership talent is evaluated, what differentiates promotable leaders, and how evolving business realities are reshaping executive selection frameworks.</p> <h2><strong>Power On for Leaders</strong></h2><p>An engaging session titled <strong>“Power On for Leaders”</strong> was conducted by <strong>Raj Mruthyunjayappa</strong>, Chairman and CEO of Talisma energising participants to activate clarity, conviction, and confidence required for senior leadership journeys.</p> <h2><strong>Industry Awards & Recognition</strong></h2><p>The summit concluded with the <strong>CXO Hive Community Awards and Industry Leadership Awards</strong>, recognising excellence across technology, business, HR, and GCC ecosystems.</p> <h2></h2>.<h2><strong>Sponsors & Partners</strong></h2><p>The organisers extended gratitude to:</p><p><strong>Title Sponsor:</strong> Prestige Group<br><strong>Official Print & Digital Partner:</strong> Deccan Herald<br><strong>Sponsors:</strong> IDFC First Bank, Hiredsense.ai, FundsIndia, Vishwakarma University<br><strong>Strategic & Ecosystem Partners:</strong> Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Plugscale, IEEE</p> <h2><strong>About the Summit</strong></h2><p>Curated by Dr Mudit Saxena, the Global CXO Accelerator Summit is India’s only platform exclusively dedicated to preparing professionals for <strong>Global CXO and C-suite roles</strong>, through immersive learning, leadership dialogue, and access to decision-makers.</p><p>Following the strong response to the 2026 edition, expanded initiatives are planned to further strengthen India’s global leadership pipeline.</p>