GRT Jewellers Announces Gold Exchange Mela with Special ₹150 Extra per Gram Offer

<p>Established in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship, timeless designs, and enduring customer trust. With exquisite collections in Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver, and Gemstones, GRT continues to serve generations of customers through over 65 showrooms across South India and Singapore, while staying committed to authenticity, innovation, and community progress.<br><br>Reinforcing this commitment, GRT Jewellers has announced its much-awaited Gold Exchange Mela, encouraging customers to exchange their old gold and be a part of a larger movement towards strengthening India’s future. As part of this limited-period initiative, customers can receive an additional ₹150 per gram on old gold exchange, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade treasured jewellery into stunning new designs for weddings, celebrations, and special occasions.<br><br></p>.<p>With millions of Indians already choosing to exchange their old gold at GRT Jewellers, the initiative also reflects a collective step towards reducing the nation’s reliance on gold imports and promoting a more sustainable gold economy.<br><br>Speaking about the initiative, Mr. G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said, “Gold has always been a valuable part of Indian families and traditions. Through our Gold Exchange Mela, we are encouraging customers to unlock greater value from their old gold while also contributing towards a stronger and more self-reliant India.”<br><br>Mr. G.R. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, added, “At GRT Jewellers, every initiative is designed around customer benefit and long-term value. The Gold Exchange Mela not only helps customers upgrade to beautiful new jewellery with added benefits, but also inspires a meaningful movement where every exchange contributes towards India’s future.”</p>