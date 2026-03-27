<p>Oriana, the contemporary lightweight jewellery brand from GRT Jewellers, announced the launch of its first standalone showroom in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, on the 8th March 2026. The opening marks a significant milestone in Oriana’s growth journey, strengthening its presence as a modern, design-forward jewellery brand created for today’s woman.</p><p>Backed by the legacy and craftsmanship of GRT Jewellers, Oriana offers a fresh approach to precious jewellery - lightweight, versatile, and designed to appeal to fashion sensibilities of young women – for their daily wear requirements to occasion wear, evening wear and party wear. Oriana’s new stand-alone showroom provides customers with an immersive brand experience, reflecting Oriana’s youthful style and contemporary aesthetics across light weight Diamond Jewellery, Gold Jewellery and also Silver Jewellery.</p>.<p>Located in the heart of Jayanagar, one of Bengaluru’s most established retail destinations, the new Oriana showroom, showcases curated collections tailored for young women, working professionals, and Gen Z and millennial shoppers. Each and every jewellery is thoughtfully designed to blend comfort with refined style, allowing effortless transitions from work settings to social occasions.</p><p>There are the following exciting limited period launch offers available from 8<sup>th</sup> March till 31<sup>st</sup> March 2026. In Diamond Jewellery, Get 25% off on Diamond Value, 25% off on Wastage (VA) & Making Charges (MC). Get 25% Off on VA on Gold Jewellery and Get 20% Off on MRP of Silver Jewellery</p><p>Speaking on the launch, Mr.G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers said, “With the launch of our first standalone showroom in Jayanagar on 8th March 2026, for Oriana by GRT, we are excited to offer Bengaluru’s young, modern women, a jewellery destination that truly reflects their lifestyle. Oriana focuses on lightweight jewellery designs in Diamond, Gold and Silver that celebrate individuality, confidence, and everyday elegance.”</p><p>The Oriana showroom launch reinforces Oriana’s positioning as a contemporary lightweight jewellery brand that champions self-expression and modern femininity, moving beyond traditional, occasion-led narratives to become part of women’s daily style journeys & Oriana’s brand thought of “Life It Your Way” exemplifies this. We are happy to welcome the girls and ladies of Bengaluru, to experience Oriana’s first showroom in Jayanagar, Bangalore from 8<sup>th</sup> March’26 onwards.</p><p>Sharing his thoughts, Mr.G.R.Radhakrishnan, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, said, “With the launch of Oriana by GRT’s first stand alone showroom in Jayanagar, we would strengthening our bond as a brand, with the younger consumers and Gen Z’s, just like how we have delighted millions of customers with GRT, for over six decades across 66 showrooms.</p><p><strong>Showroom Address: Ground Floor, 119/A/36, 9<sup>th</sup> Main Road, 4<sup>th</sup> T Block East, Jayanagar, Bengaluru-560011. Landmark: Near Jayanagar 4<sup>th</sup> Block Bus Stop.</strong> <strong>Showroom Launch Date:</strong> <strong>8th March 2026</strong></p>