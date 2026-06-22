GRT Jewellers Lights the Path for Students to become Tomorrow’s Achievers

<p>Established in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, recognised not only for its exceptional craftsmanship and extensive jewellery collections, but also for its meaningful contributions towards community welfare and heritage preservation. With a network of 67 showrooms, including 66 across South India and one in Singapore, the brand has consistently undertaken initiatives focused on education, social welfare, and cultural conservation. Continuing its commitment to nurturing young talent and supporting educational advancement, GRT Jewellers is set to conduct its Scholarship Distribution Programme as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.<br><br>As part of its continued commitment to supporting education and empowering deserving, lesser privileged students, GRT Group plans to extend scholarships to approximately 1,000 students, including both existing and new beneficiaries, during the Academic Year 2026–27, with an estimated outlay of around ₹5 crore. Marking the first phase of this initiative, a Scholarship Distribution Programme was held on 20 June 2026 at the GRT CBSE Campus in Tiruttani. During the programme, scholarships amounting to ₹1,67,65,722 was awarded to 411 students, comprising 341 Endowment Scholarship beneficiaries receiving a total of ₹1,64,81,722 and 70 Government School toppers from the Ranipet and Tiruttani regions receiving scholarships worth ₹2,84,000. The initiative aims to recognize academic excellence, encourage meritorious students, and support their aspirations for higher education.<strong> </strong>Beyond scholarships, the initiative extends to structured mentorship by senior faculty, guiding students in their academic advancement and long-term career development.<br><br>Speaking about the initiative, Mr. G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said, “Education is one of the most powerful assets for transforming lives and creating opportunities for a brighter future. Through this scholarship programme, we aim to support deserving students in pursuing their academic aspirations and overcoming financial barriers. We believe that investing in education is an investment in the progress of society, and we are delighted to play a small role in the journey of these young achievers.”<br><br>Adding to this, Mr. G.R. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, remarked, “At GRT, giving back to society has always been an integral part of our values. We are proud to continue this scholarship initiative, which recognizes academic excellence and encourages students to dream bigger and achieve greater heights. We hope this support inspires them to pursue their goals with confidence and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s future.”</p>