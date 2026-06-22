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GRT Jewellers Lights the Path for Students to become Tomorrow’s Achievers

GRT Jewellers continues its commitment to education by extending scholarships to nearly 1,000 students during the Academic Year 2026–27.
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Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

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Published 22 June 2026, 08:54 IST

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