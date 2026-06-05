GRT Jewellers Opens Its 67th Showroom in Rajapalayam

<p>GRT Jewellers Celebrating over six decades of excellence, GRT Jewellers — one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands — has inaugurated its <strong>67th showroom</strong> on <strong>Mudangiar Road, Rajapalayam</strong>. This magnificent new destination presents the latest designs in <strong>Gold & Diamond jewellery</strong>, especially in the <strong>Bridal segment</strong>, alongside a long collection of <strong>Silver jewellery</strong> and exquisite <strong>silver articles</strong> including <strong>pooja sets, dinner sets</strong>, and more.</p><p>Since <strong>1964</strong>, GRT Jewellers has been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, timeless design, purity, and enduring customer trust. With spectacular collections across <strong>Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver, and Gemstones</strong>, the brand continues to cater to generations of customers throughout <strong>South India and Singapore</strong>.</p><p>Step into a world of timeless elegance at the new showroom — from the ethereal glow of exquisite bridal gold to the brilliant sparkle of fine diamonds. Every Jewellery is crafted to be a masterpiece. The showroom features <strong>more space, more designs, and the same legendary service</strong> that customers have loved for generations. Celebrate your milestones with the promise of purity at GRT Jewellers.</p>.<p>To commemorate the grand opening, special <strong>launch offers</strong> are available exclusively at the Rajapalayam showroom for a limited period. Highlights includes Rs.250 less per gram on Gold jewellery purchase, Rs.150 extra per gram on Old Gold exchange, 12.5% off on Diamond and Uncut Diamond value (excluding solitaires), 25% off on wastage (VA) for Silver articles,10% off on MRP of Silver jewellery, Double gifts on joining the GRT Golden Eleven Flexi Jewellery Purchase Plan (<em>Offers are not valid on Gold coins, Gold bars, or solitaires and cannot be combined with other offers.</em>)</p><p><strong>Mr. G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan</strong>, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said,<br>“Every milestone over the last six decades has been possible due to the grace of God and the trust of our customers. The opening of our 67th showroom reflects the strong relationships we’ve built across generations. We are grateful for our customers’ confidence and remain committed to serving their evolving needs with the same dedication that has defined us since 1964.”</p><p><strong>Mr. G.R. Radhakrishnan</strong>, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, added,<br>“While this is our 67th showroom, the excitement and sense of responsibility are just as strong as on the day we opened our first. Our growth has been shaped by the collective efforts of our employees, partners, and well-wishers. We warmly invite customers in and around Rajapalayam to experience our new showroom, celebrate this auspicious beginning, and take advantage of the special inaugural offers.”</p>