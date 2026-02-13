<p>Welcoming the beginning of 2026 with enduring traditions and continuing its commitment to offering greater value, GRT Jewellers has announced its much-awaited Gold Exchange Mela. Customers can exchange their old gold and receive an additional ₹150 per gram on the exchange value. This limited-period offer allows customers to upgrade their jewellery effortlessly while preparing for upcoming weddings and festive occasions.</p>.<p>Rooted in tradition since 1964, GRT Jewellers stands as a symbol of trust passed down through generations. Renowned for its fine craftsmanship and enduring values, the brand offers an extensive range of Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver, and Gemstone jewellery. With over 66 showrooms across South India and one in Singapore, GRT Jewellers continues to celebrate artistry, authenticity, and its deep bond with the communities it serves.</p>