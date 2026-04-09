<p>GRT Jewellers, a trusted name in South India’s jewellery industry since 1964, continues to uphold its legacy of tradition, craftsmanship, and customer trust. Renowned for its wide range of gold, diamond, platinum, silver, and gemstone jewellery, the brand has built a strong presence with 66 showrooms across South India and a showroom in Singapore. As part of the festive season, GRT Jewellers has announced its Akshaya Tritiya celebrations, bringing this deeply cherished occasion alive through a range of special offers curated to enhance the joy of auspicious beginnings for customers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.<br><br>As part of its Akshaya Tritiya celebrations, GRT Jewellers has announced a host of festive offers, headlined by an attractive 20% off on wastage (VA) for gold jewellery, inviting customers to celebrate the joy of auspicious beginnings. Adding to the festive cheer, the brand is also offering Rs 100 extra per gram on old gold jewellery exchange, 12.5% off on diamond and uncut diamond value (except solitaires), 25% off on wastage (VA) for silver articles, 10% off on the MRP of silver jewellery, and no wastage (VA) on gold coins. Customers can also pre-book their jewellery and stay protected against price fluctuations, with GRT assuring that if the gold price drops on Akshaya Tritiya day (19th and 20th April), the difference amount will be refunded. The pre-booking offer requires a 75% advance payment.<br><br></p>.<p>Commenting on the festive celebrations, Mr. G.R. ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said, “Akshaya Tritiya is a deeply cherished occasion that symbolises prosperity, positivity, and auspicious new beginnings for families. At GRT Jewellers, we have always sought to make such significant moments even more memorable by offering thoughtfully curated jewellery collections along with value-driven festive benefits. Our special offers this season are designed to provide customers with greater confidence and convenience as they plan their festive and auspicious purchases.”<br><br>Mr. G.R. Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, further added, “Jewellery buying during Akshaya Tritiya holds deep emotional and traditional significance, as such purchases are often associated with blessings, prosperity, and new beginnings. Our pre-booking facility with price protection reflects GRT Jewellers’ commitment to ensuring a secure and reassuring purchase experience for customers during the festive season. We warmly invite customers to visit their nearest GRT Jewellers showroom and celebrate the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya with us.”</p>