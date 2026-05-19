Hastmilap Jewels Launches Aspiri, A Customisable Lifestyle Jewellery Brand for Modern Consumers

<p>Hastmilap Jewels has launched Aspiri, a jewellery brand focused on customisable, design-led collections, as it looks to tap into the growing demand for everyday jewellery among Indian consumers.</p><p>Positioned as a youthful and trend-driven offering,<a href="http://www.aspiri.in/" rel="nofollow"> </a><strong><a href="http://www.aspiri.in/" rel="nofollow">Aspiri</a></strong>, India's largest customisable jewellery brand, combines global design influences with flexible product formats, allowing customers to personalise jewellery across categories such as rings, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and mangalsutras.</p><p>The brand offers a wide spectrum of materials and price points, including gold vermeil jewellery, silver jewellery, fine gold jewellery ranging from 9KT to 22KT, as well as options in natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and CZ stones. This enables consumers to customise not only design but also metal, stone, and budget.</p><p><strong>Vishal Dholiya, Founder and Managing Director of Hastmilap Jewels and Aspiri, said,</strong><em><strong> </strong>“Aspiri has been created to address a clear shift in consumer behaviour. Today’s buyers are looking for jewellery that reflects personal style while remaining accessible and wearable. Our focus is on giving customers the flexibility to design pieces that align with their preferences across aesthetics and price.”</em></p><p>Aspiri’s design philosophy draws from global trends, including Indo-Italian, European, and Turkish-inspired aesthetics, while adapting them to the Indian ethos. The collections are curated to suit multiple occasions, from everyday wear to social and festive settings.</p><p>Aspiri follows an omnichannel approach, making its collections accessible through its own stores and website, where customers can browse and purchase directly. <strong><a href="https://hastmilap.co.in/" rel="nofollow">Hastmilap Jewels'</a><a href="https://hastmilap.co.in/"> </a></strong>integrated manufacturing capabilities support the brand’s customisation model. Backed by CAD-driven design, CNC-based production, and a skilled product development team, the company is able to deliver consistent quality while managing diverse design requirements.</p><p><em>“With Aspiri, the focus is not just on offering another jewellery brand, but on building a platform where customisation, design, and accessibility come together. We see strong potential for growth in categories that allow consumers to express individuality while maintaining quality and reliability,” </em><strong>Mr. Dholiya added.</strong></p><p>The launch of Aspiri comes amid a broader shift in the jewellery market towards consumption-led buying, where personalisation is becoming a key driver of demand.</p><p>Hastmilap Jewels operates from Surat and serves both domestic and international markets, offering a wide range of products across natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, gold, and gold vermeil silver jewellery, along with customised OEM and private label solutions.</p>