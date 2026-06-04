Houssed.com Hosts Broker Networking Event to Accelerate Real Estate Innovation in Bangalore

<p>Today, the biggest challenge for Bangalore's buyers is not finding projects but understanding which locations will actually remain practical five years from now.</p><p>To discuss how this shift is impacting brokers and buyers on the ground, <a href="https://houssed.com/bangalore/sale/flats/property/flat" rel="nofollow">Houssed.com</a> recently hosted an exclusive networking meet on 2nd June at Hyatt Centric MG Road, Bangalore with leading channel partners, associates, and real estate professionals from across the city.</p><p>Over the last few years, Bangalore has seen aggressive expansion from global firms setting up large technology, AI, finance, and operations centers across the city.</p><h2><strong>North Bangalore Is No Longer “Future Growth"; It’s Active Demand</strong></h2><p>Areas surrounding Hebbal, Thanisandra, Yelahanka, and Devanahalli are witnessing rising interest not just because of airport connectivity but also because major companies are expanding operations toward these corridors.</p><p>Associates at the event discussed how buyers who once preferred East Bangalore are now actively exploring <strong>flats in North Bangalore</strong> due to:</p><p>● reduced saturation</p><p>● upcoming office supply</p><p>● comparatively larger land parcels</p><p>● infrastructure expansion around the airport belt</p><p>This shift is also pushing developers to launch larger integrated townships instead of standalone towers.</p><h2><strong>East & South Bangalore Continue Dominating Demand</strong></h2><p>East and South Bangalore continue to lead the city’s residential and rental demand, driven by strong tech employment hubs and improving infrastructure.</p><p>Micro-markets like Whitefield, Mahadevapura, Indiranagar, and Sarjapur Road are seeing sustained traction due to metro connectivity, proximity to IT parks, startup hubs, and strong rental demand.</p><p>In South Bangalore, Electronic City, Koramangala, and HSR Layout remain hotspots for homebuyers and tenants, driven by affordability, startup activity, and social infrastructure.</p><p>Buyers are choosing established micro-markets with existing jobs, lifestyle infrastructure, and rental demand.</p><h2><strong>AI Companies Are Changing Commercial Real Estate Demand</strong></h2><p>One of the more interesting conversations during the meet focused on how AI startups and global tech firms are changing Bangalore’s commercial market.</p><p><strong>Unlike older corporate setups that demanded massive campuses, many new-age firms are now preferring:</strong></p><p>● flexible office layouts</p><p>● smaller distributed office clusters</p><p>● premium managed workspaces</p><p>● mixed-use commercial ecosystems</p><p>This has begun to influence demand patterns in micro-markets that previously saw limited commercial traction.</p><h2><strong>Houssed.com Highlights Need for Smarter Brokerage Networks</strong></h2><p>Throughout the event, Houssed.com focused discussions around how brokers need to adapt to a market that is evolving much faster than before.</p><p><strong>The company highlighted how</strong></p><p>● Buyer expectations are changing rapidly</p><p>● Location cycles are becoming shorter</p><p>● Demand is increasingly data-driven</p><p>● Advisory quality is becoming more important than inventory quantity</p><p>The event also included a broker felicitation ceremony that recognized top-performing associates for consistent deal closures, customer handling, and a strong understanding of Bangalore’s evolving real estate landscape.</p><p><strong>Speaking at the event, Houssed Founder & CEO Utsav Ladiwala said:</strong></p><p><em>“At<a href="https://www.houssed.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com"> </a><a href="https://www.houssed.com/?utm_source=chatgpt.com" rel="nofollow">Houssed</a>, our mission is to empower Bengaluru’s top trusted real estate agents with the right ecosystem to outperform traditional brokers while delivering a superior customer experience.”</em></p><p>We believe great agents should focus on serving customers and closing transactions, not struggling for leads, technology, or operational support. Houssed is building a customer-first real estate platform powered by trusted agents and built on transparency, enabling Bengaluru associates to scale faster, perform better, and ensure higher customer satisfaction.</p><p>With demand continuing across established and emerging micro-markets, Houssed plans to further strengthen its presence in Bangalore by expanding its verified associate network and building deeper engagement across the city’s residential, commercial, and investment-driven real estate segments.</p>