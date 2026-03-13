How Global Dual Degrees are Solving the 'Employability Crisis' in Analytics

<p>India is producing millions of graduates every year, yet employers continue to highlight a critical gap between degrees and job readiness, particularly in data and analytics roles. According to industry insights from NASSCOM and the World Economic Forum, analytics and data-driven decision-making are among the fastest-growing skill areas globally, but organisations struggle to find professionals who combine business understanding with analytical capabilities.</p><p>As industries increasingly rely on data for strategic decisions, higher education institutions are rethinking how business programs are designed. One emerging solution is the global dual degree model, which blends international exposure with industry-focused learning.</p><p><strong>The Growing Demand for Analytics Skills</strong></p><p>Data analytics has become essential for running businesses because organisations in finance, marketing, consulting, and technology depend on it. The analytics industry in India needs more than one million skilled professionals to fill upcoming positions, which creates a major talent shortage problem.</p><p>The main factors that create difficulties for students to find work include:</p><ul><li><p>Limited exposure to global business environments</p></li><li><p>Traditional curriculam that do not keep pace with industry needs</p></li><li><p>Students lack real-world experience because they do not use practical analytics tools and real-world projects.</p></li><li><p>The business world requires Analytics expertise and business knowledge; therefore, programmes that integrate both fields gain increasing importance.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Global dual degree programs are becoming popular because</strong></p><p>The<strong> <ins><a href="https://www.scmsbengaluru.edu.in/programme-bba-dual-degree?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Deccan+Herald" rel="nofollow">BBA Dual Degree Program</a></ins> </strong>enables students to attend two different schools located in different countries, which helps them to experience various educational and professional environments.</p><p>These programme typically provide:</p><ul><li><p>International learning experiences</p></li><li><p>Academic and research opportunities with worldwide academic staff</p></li><li><p>Programs that develop skills required by businesses</p></li><li><p>Improved job opportunities for international employment.</p></li><li><p>Australian universities offer a Bachelor of Business Analytics program, which draws students who want to study analytics because the universities combine technology with business strategy and practical analytics.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Global Exposure: The Missing Piece in Traditional Degrees</strong></p><p>While India has many reputed management institutes, students are increasingly looking for global learning pathways that allow them to gain international experience without starting their education entirely abroad.</p><p>Programs offered by Top Dual Degree Colleges in Bangalore and other major cities are responding to this demand.</p><p>These programs typically follow a 2+2 or pathway model, allowing students to:</p><ul><li><p>Begin their degree in India</p></li><li><p>Transition to an international partner university</p></li><li><p>Graduate with two recognised degrees</p></li></ul><p>Such models reduce financial barriers while ensuring students receive global academic exposure.</p><p><strong>Bangalore’s Emerging Role in Global Business Education</strong></p><p>Bangalore has steadily positioned itself as one of India’s most dynamic education hubs, particularly for business and technology.</p><p>Students exploring Dual Degree BBA Colleges in Bangalore are drawn by:</p><ul><li><p>Proximity to India’s largest tech and startup ecosystem</p></li><li><p>Opportunities for industry internships and live projects</p></li><li><p>A growing number of international academic collaborations</p></li></ul><p>In addition, institutions are increasingly introducing BBA Dual Specialisation in Bengaluru, allowing students to combine traditional management fields with modern disciplines like analytics and digital business.</p><p>The Future of Employability in the Analytics Era</p><p>As industries become more data-driven, the demand for professionals who understand both business strategy and analytics will continue to rise.</p><p>Global dual degrees represent a powerful response to this challenge. They provide students with:</p><ul><li><p>International exposure</p></li><li><p>Future-focused curriculum</p></li><li><p>Real-world analytical skills</p></li><li><p>Global career pathways</p></li></ul><p>Institutions like <strong><a href="https://www.scmsbengaluru.edu.in/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Article&utm_campaign=Deccan+Herald">Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Bengaluru</a>,</strong> are beginning to shape this new model of education by integrating international partnerships and analytics-focused programs into undergraduate business education.</p><p>In a world where employability increasingly depends on adaptability, global perspective, and analytical thinking, such programs may well define the next generation of business leaders.</p>