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How SwaLay is quietly building the infrastructure for India’s independent artists

SwaLay Digital builds secure infrastructure for India’s independent musicians, offering verified distribution, rights protection, royalties, and creator services.
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Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

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Published 08 June 2026, 05:20 IST

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