How SwaLay is quietly building the infrastructure for India’s independent artists

<p>For much of the last decade, conversations surrounding India’s independent music economy have centered on macro growth numbers and the streaming story, regional language music’s boom cycle, or anecdotes about artists refusing offers to sign labels and instead releasing music independently. There’s been less talk about the plumbing that allows those artists to release, earn, and protect their music without any label resources backing them. For most of its young life, Indian independent music has existed without a ready-to-operate release system.</p><p>Sitting quietly working on that operating system is SwaLay Digital, an independent music distribution company that also functions as a rights protection platform. The company’s product and engineering team has, over the last eighteen months, built out integrations and backend security features that allow it to operate as much more than just a conduit between artists and streaming services. This August, SwaLay added mandatory Aadhaar-backed identity verification for every artist, label, and partner uploading music on the platform via DigiLocker. <em>“We are one of the first music distribution platforms in India to be verifying the identity of every artist who is onboarded to our platform through DigiLocker, under the UIDAI framework,” </em>says SwaLay Digital CEO Nikhil Jain.</p><p>That seemingly early investment into creator identity security on SwaLay’s end will allow it to make practical sense of artists uploading music years down the line, when it can process that the uploads were legitimately made by who it says they were made by. Jain points to deepfakes, artificial intelligence voice cloning, and other forms of unauthorized likeness usage when asked why SwaLay believes artists should verify their identity ahead of uploading music. “That’s the future. These technologies will not be too far away from becoming mainstream music industry problems,” says Jain. “If someone tries to register with us as, say, Emraan Hashmi, we’ll be able to weed out the impersonators later down the line because they won’t be able to verify their identity at onboarding.” Around the same time that SwaLay began verifying uploads on DigiLocker, it became one of the few indie music companies in India to complete what’s called a SOC 2 Type II examination, a set of security and transparency standards developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants that is audited by third-party firms. Completion of a SOC 2 Type II requires companies to prove their security, availability, and confidentiality practices to independent auditors across multiple reporting periods. SwaLay can also check off ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 for information security management, as well as ISO/IEC 200001:2018 for IT service management. It’s rare to find music distributors, let alone Indian independent music companies still relatively young in their distribution operations, that can claim all three.</p><p>From instant payouts and splitting royalties to uploading lyrics and registering digital rights, SwaLay is showing up as an infrastructure company in developer mode. By checking the boxes, it has for artists and distributors alike, SwaLay is building something that operates more like an indie music operating system than a distribution platform.</p><p>Like with most shifts in Indian indie music, clues to SwaLay’s expansion into creator services began leaking out in music industry WhatsApp groups I helped earlier this year. At scale, independent musicians in India are self-releasing music. Those songs are mostly written and recorded in Hindi and other regional languages. Service providers in music distribution speaking to those artists and their unique needs must think beyond simply getting songs on streaming services. From there, distributors can begin to differentiate by lowering friction on music releases as much as possible.</p>