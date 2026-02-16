How to Form a US LLC From India: What Bengaluru’s SaaS Founders Are Getting Wrong About Costs

<p>Somewhere in Koramangala right now, a software developer is filing Articles of Organisation with the state of Delaware. They have a SaaS product with twelve paying American customers, a Razorpay account that doesn’t process USD, and a chartered accountant who told them they need a US entity to integrate Stripe. The developer picked Delaware because a YouTube video said it was the best state for startups. It may not be.</p><p>Bengaluru is home to over 16,000 startups and nearly half of India’s venture capital activity, according to Startup Genome’s 2025 ecosystem report. An increasing number of those founders—along with thousands of freelancers, consultants, and indie SaaS builders—are forming US Limited Liability Companies to access American payment processors, banking infrastructure, and clients. The process is entirely legal, entirely remote, and entirely accessible to Indian residents. But the costs vary wildly depending on which state you choose. Data maintained by Steve Goldstein's <a href="https://llcbuddy.com/" rel="nofollow">LLCBuddy</a>, which tracks LLC filing fees and compliance requirements across all 50 US states, shows formation costs ranging from $35 to $500—and annual maintenance costs that can multiply the initial fee many times over.</p><p>For an Indian founder bootstrapping on <em>jugaad</em> and retained earnings, the state-level arithmetic can mean the difference between a sustainable US presence and one that bleeds money from day one.</p><h2>Why Indian Founders Need a US Entity at All</h2><p>The short answer is payments. Stripe—the payment processor that handles billing for a majority of US SaaS companies—offers dramatically better conversion rates, subscription management, and currency handling through a US-based account. Indian payment gateways work for domestic transactions, but when an American customer sees an international billing descriptor, chargeback rates climb and trust drops.</p><p>A US LLC also opens access to business banking that supports ACH transfers, wire payments, and credit card processing through American networks. For a founder in HSR Layout selling a $49-per-month B2B tool to marketing agencies in Austin and Atlanta, a US bank account is not a luxury. It is infrastructure.</p><p>There’s a credibility component too. American B2B buyers have procurement departments. Those departments run vendor checks. A registered US entity with a clean standing in its state of formation is a faster “yes” than an Indian private limited company, however unfair that bias may be.</p><h2>Delaware Is Overrated for Bootstrapped Founders</h2><p>This will annoy the internet. But it’s true.</p><p>Delaware’s advantages are real. Its Court of Chancery provides the most developed body of business case law in the United States. Eighty-one percent of companies that went public on US exchanges in 2024 were incorporated there, per the Delaware Division of Corporations. For a startup raising a Series A from American VCs, Delaware is the expected choice. Investors know the legal framework, and their lawyers have template documents ready to go.</p><p>But most Indian founders forming US LLCs are not raising venture capital. They are building profitable, small-to-mid-size software businesses. They need a US entity for payments and banking, not for IPO-ready corporate governance. Goldstein, who has tracked thousands of LLC formation decisions through his platform, argues the math rarely favors Delaware for this profile: a $90 filing fee and $300 annual franchise tax amount to money spent on a reputation that their customers will never verify. "The Court of Chancery matters when there's a shareholder dispute to litigate," he notes. "When you're a solo founder processing Stripe payments, you're paying for courtroom access you'll never use."</p><p>Wyoming charges $100 to form an LLC and $60 per year to maintain it. No state income tax. Strong privacy protections—owner names do not appear in public records. For a Bengaluru SaaS founder billing American clients through Stripe, Wyoming does everything Delaware does at roughly one-third the annual cost.</p><p>New Mexico is even leaner: $50 to form, no annual report, no recurring state fee. The only ongoing cost is a registered agent, which runs $100 to $300 per year regardless of state. For a founder testing the US market with a side project, New Mexico is the minimum viable LLC.</p><h2>The EIN Bottleneck</h2><p>Every US LLC needs an Employer Identification Number from the IRS. American residents get one instantly online. Indian founders without a Social Security Number cannot use the online system. They must apply by mail (Form SS-4 sent to the IRS in Cincinnati) or by fax, and wait times range from three to eight weeks.</p><p>Without an EIN, you cannot open a US bank account. Without a bank account, you cannot connect Stripe. The entire purpose of forming the LLC stalls at this bureaucratic checkpoint. Some LLC formation services offer EIN processing as an add-on, charging $50 to $100 to handle the paperwork. Goldstein says the fee is almost always worth it for non-resident founders. "The SS-4 form itself is straightforward, but a single formatting error—a mismatched responsible party name, an incorrect foreign address format—can reset your wait time to zero," he notes, adding that he has seen founders lose six weeks to a rejected fax they assumed went through.</p><p>Banking itself is the second bottleneck. Traditional American banks require in-person branch visits. Fintech alternatives like Mercury and Relay accept non-resident applications remotely, but approvals are inconsistent. Having a professional-looking website, a clear business description, and clean formation documents helps. Being prepared for rejection—and having a backup bank in mind—helps more.</p><h2>The Cross-Border Tax Question</h2><p>Indian founders worry about double taxation. The concern is understandable but often overstated.</p><p>A single-member US LLC owned by a non-resident alien is classified as a “disregarded entity” by the IRS. Revenue that is not “effectively connected” with a US trade or business—meaning revenue from services performed in India for clients anywhere—may not be subject to US federal income tax. The India-US Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement provides additional relief by defining when a “permanent establishment” in the US triggers tax liability.</p><p>However, the LLC’s income is still reportable in India. Under the Income Tax Act, Indian tax residents are taxed on their global income. Revenue flowing through a US LLC must be declared, and Indian tax obligations apply regardless of where the income was earned or where the entity is registered.</p><p>The IRS also requires foreign-owned single-member LLCs to file Form 5472 annually. The penalty for missing this filing: $25,000. That’s not a typo, and it’s not negotiable. A cross-border CA or CPA typically charges ₹40,000 to ₹1,20,000 per year to handle both US and Indian compliance. Factor this into the operating budget from day one.</p><h2>The Five-Year Cost Comparison That Matters</h2><p>Formation fees make headlines. Five-year costs make or break budgets.</p><p>A Wyoming LLC over five years: $100 formation + ($60 annual fee × 4) + ($150 registered agent × 5) = approximately $1,090 in state and agent costs. A Delaware LLC over the same period: $90 + ($300 franchise tax × 4) + ($150 registered agent × 5) = approximately $2,040. A California LLC: $70 + ($800 franchise tax × 4) + ($150 registered agent × 5) = approximately $4,020.</p><p>The difference between Wyoming and California over five years is nearly $3,000. For a Bengaluru founder, that’s three months of a junior developer’s salary or a year’s worth of AWS credits. It’s real money that compounds annually.</p><p>Bengaluru sends more venture capital-backed startups into the world than any other Indian city. But the next wave of global Indian tech may not come from VC-backed unicorns. It may come from thousands of solo founders and small teams building profitable SaaS tools, selling to American customers, and managing US entities from their Indiranagar apartments. The US LLC is the on-ramp. Getting the costs right—state by state, fee by fee, filing by filing—is how you stay on it.</p>