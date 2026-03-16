India’s Fastest Single-Head Embroidery Machine ‘Turbo 1.5’ by HSW Launched by Pranitha Subhash

<p>HSW introduced Turbo 1.5, a single-head embroidery machine capable of operating at speeds of up to 1500 RPM, at a launch event in Bangalore, where actress Pranitha Subhash unveiled the new model. The event was attended by embroidery professionals, entrepreneurs and industry partners.</p><p>Turbo 1.5 has been developed for embroidery businesses that handle customised and small-batch production using compact embroidery setups. Higher operating speeds allow embroidery units to complete designs faster, which can be particularly useful for businesses handling boutique orders, fashion garments and personalised textile work.</p><p>The company positioned Turbo 1.5 as a machine built to improve production efficiency while retaining the flexibility that <a href="https://www.singleheadembroidery.com/" rel="nofollow">single-head embroidery machines</a> offer to smaller businesses and independent embropreneurs.</p><p><strong>HSW Turbo 1.5 Specifications</strong></p><p>● 10 inch touch screen computer system</p><p>● 12 needle configuration</p><p>● Maximum speed of 1500 RPM</p><p>● Automatic and manual thread trimmer</p><p>● Automatic and manual colour change</p><p>● Large embroidery area</p><p>● Suitable for t-shirts, blouses and lehenga kali work</p><p>The launch event included machine demonstrations and interactions between the HSW team and attendees who wanted to understand how the new system could fit into their production requirements. Many visitors at the event were existing embroidery business owners as well as individuals exploring embroidery as a potential business opportunity.</p><p>HSW founder Tapan Kapadia said the company has seen steady demand for machines that allow people to build embroidery businesses with relatively compact setups.</p><p>“Embroidery is a field where many people begin with a single machine and gradually expand their work,” Tapan Kapadia said. “Our focus has always been on creating machines that make it easier for individuals to start and grow their own businesses.”</p><p>Over the past decade, HSW has built a customer base of more than 6000 users across India and several international markets. Its machines are used by boutique owners, garment businesses and independent embropreneurs who produce customised embroidery for fashion products and garments. Many of these users operate small embroidery setups from their homes or workshops, catering to local boutiques and designers.</p><p>Along with Turbo 1.5, the company also introduced two additional machines during the same launch event.</p><p>The Ultra model builds on the earlier HSW 5G platform and is designed for embroidery businesses that require consistent performance for everyday production work. The machine focuses on stability and reliability for businesses handling regular embroidery orders.</p><p><strong>HSW Ultra Specifications</strong></p><p>● 10 inch touch screen computer system</p><p>● 12 needle setup</p><p>● Maximum speed of 1200 RPM</p><p>● Automatic and manual thread trimmer</p><p>● Automatic and manual colour change</p><p>● Large embroidery area suitable for garments and customised textile work</p><p>HSW also introduced Neo, a compact single-head embroidery machine designed for people who are setting up smaller embroidery units or starting their work with a single machine.</p><p><strong>HSW Neo Specifications</strong></p><p>● 12 needle system</p><p>● Maximum speed of 1200 RPM</p><p>● Compact and user friendly design</p><p>● Automatic and manual thread trimmer</p><p>● Automatic and manual colour change</p><p>● Suitable for caps, t-shirts, blouses and lehenga kali work</p><p>During the launch event, Pranitha Subhash interacted with attendees and spent time speaking with entrepreneurs who had come to see the machines. Visitors were able to watch live demonstrations and understand how the machines work in real production settings.</p><p>HSW also supports its customers through online training and service assistance, helping new users learn machine operation and embroidery techniques without needing to travel for technical support.</p><p>For many entrepreneurs at the event, the launch reflected how embroidery businesses are gradually scaling production while continuing to operate from compact setups.</p>