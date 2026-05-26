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Lord’s Mark Industries Becomes First Company to Secure BSE Listing Approval Under IBC Scheme of PPIRP

Company’s expected stock market debut in June 2026 marks a transformational milestone inspired by Late Shri Ratan Tata’s vision of Nation-building
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Published 26 May 2026, 08:56 IST

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