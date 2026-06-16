Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils ‘Nuwa’, a Natural Diamond Collection Inspired by Nature’s Finest Creations

<p>Malabar Gold & Diamonds has unveiled <strong>NUWA</strong>, a new natural diamond jewellery collection inspired by the intricate patterns, textures, and subtle details found in nature. Conceived as a celebration of modern luxury through the lens of the natural world, Nuwa draws inspiration from the intricate details that often go unnoticed, from the striking rhythm of stripes and honeycombs to the fluid formations and organic patterns shaped by the earth itself.</p><p>Crafted in 18kt and 14kt gold with a touch of global sophistication, Nuwa features natural diamonds elevated through coloured gemstones, ceramic colour enamelling, and multi-tone rhodium finishes. The collection balances structure and softness, creating jewellery that feels refined, versatile, and relevant across occasions. Each design interprets nature’s pattern play through intricate detailing, fluid forms, and a distinctly modern aesthetic.</p><p>The latest edition of NUWA by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, celebrates modern luxury through natural diamonds, drawing inspiration from nature's finest creations and global design influence.</p><p>As part of the collection, acclaimed actress Kareena Kapoor Khan continues as the face of Nuwa. Known for her effortless elegance, confidence, and enduring appeal, she perfectly reflects the collection’s celebration of individuality, modern femininity, and timeless sophistication.</p><p>TVC Link:</p><p>Commenting on the launch, M. P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “At the heart of this collection is an appreciation for pattern play - the intricate textures, formations, and details that quietly shape the world around us. With Nuwa, we wanted to translate that beauty into a contemporary diamond collection that feels sophisticated, versatile, and relevant to today's woman. Every piece reflects a balance between intricate craftsmanship and effortless elegance, creating jewellery that can be worn and appreciated across occasions and generations.”</p><p>The collection has been designed for women who appreciate understated luxury and meaningful design. Inspired by the harmony that exists in nature, Nuwa combines delicate detailing with strong visual character, offering a distinctive expression of modern diamond jewellery.</p><p>With Nuwa, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to strengthen its natural diamond portfolio through collections that combine craftsmanship, design innovation, and contemporary luxury while remaining rooted in timeless inspiration.</p><p><strong>About Malabar Gold & Diamonds</strong></p><p>Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $9.41 billion, the company currently ranks as the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and operates a strong retail network of over 445 showrooms across 14 countries, supported by offices, design centres, wholesale units, and manufacturing facilities across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The group, owned by more than 3,500 shareholders, has over 30,000 professionals from more than 26 countries working towards its continued growth.</p><p>ESG has been a core commitment of Malabar Group since its inception. The Group’s CSR focus areas include health, housing, hunger eradication, education, environment, and women empowerment. The Group contributes five percent of its profits to social responsibility initiatives in the same country of operation, with programmes designed to create sustained community impact.</p>