<p>In what is being described as a remarkable breakthrough in upper limb trauma surgery, doctors at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, successfully reconstructed a severely damaged elbow using a synthetic polyester ligament after the patient suffered complete destruction of the joint’s supporting soft tissues in a high-energy accident.</p><p>The complex surgery was led by Dr. Vikas Gupta and his Upper Limb Surgery team at the hospital. According to the surgical team, the patient had sustained a devastating degloving injury around the elbow in which almost all natural ligament support and surrounding soft tissue had been stripped away. </p><p>Doctors said the injury was so severe that conventional reconstruction methods were not possible because there was virtually no healthy ligament tissue left for repair.</p><p>“The entire stabilising soft tissue envelope of the elbow had been destroyed. In most elbow injuries, some ligament tissue survives and can be repaired. In this case, there was nothing left to reconstruct using traditional methods,” said Dr. Vikas Gupta, Principal Director , Upper Limb Surgery, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.</p><p>Faced with this challenge, the surgical team decided to use a high-strength synthetic polyester ligament to recreate the damaged ligament complexes around the elbow. The synthetic implant provided immediate mechanical stability to the joint without the need for tendon graft harvesting from other parts of the body.</p><p>The surgery was performed during the acute trauma stage itself, allowing the surgeons to restore elbow stability before severe stiffness and scarring could develop. What made the case particularly significant was the speed of recovery. Doctors were able to begin controlled elbow mobilisation within 24 hours of surgery — something rarely possible after such catastrophic elbow injuries.</p><p>According to the treating team, prolonged immobilisation after elbow trauma often results in severe stiffness and long-term disability. Early movement is therefore considered critical for achieving good functional outcomes.</p><p>“Achieving stable movement within 24 hours in a completely devastated elbow joint is extremely unusual. The synthetic reconstruction gave us immediate stability and allowed early rehabilitation, which is crucial in elbow surgery,” Dr. Gupta explained.</p><p>The doctors believe the procedure could have important implications for managing severe upper limb trauma cases, especially in road traffic accidents and industrial injuries where conventional reconstructive options may be limited.</p><p>Synthetic polyester ligament systems have previously been used in knee and shoulder surgeries, but their application in acute elbow trauma with complete soft tissue loss is considered extremely rare.</p><p>The Upper Limb Surgery team at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital said they are preparing detailed clinical documentation of the case and its outcome.</p><p>Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, is known for advanced trauma care and complex reconstructive procedures involving the hand, wrist and upper limb.</p>