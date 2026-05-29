Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeconnect

Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital Performs Rare Elbow Reconstruction Using Synthetic Polyester Ligament

Patient Begins Moving Elbow Within 24 Hours After Devastating Injury
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 07:17 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us