<p>Nishant Singhal is a dynamic entrepreneur, investor, and business leader with over two decades of experience across finance, consulting, healthcare, real estate, and venture capital. Today, he serves as the Board Member & CEO at Healthians, India’s leading at-home diagnostics company — a role that reflects his deep passion for building impactful businesses that touch people’s lives.</p> <p>Nishant’s journey with Healthians began more than eight years ago when he made an angel investment through YouWeCan Ventures, a startup fund he co-founded with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. What started as an investor relationship evolved into a hands-on leadership role. As COO from May 2020 to July 2023, he helped steer the company through an incredible growth phase — scaling monthly revenues from ₹2 crore to ₹25 crore in just 18 months and raising over $100 million from reputed investors like Westbridge Capital, Beenext, and Evolvence Fund.</p> <p>With a strong foundation as a Chartered Accountant and All-India Rank Holder, Nishant graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) — one of India’s most prestigious institutions. He began his career at PwC, where he spent over 11 years advising top corporations in telecom, media, and e-commerce. His work took him across global markets, from Paris and Birmingham to Malaysia and Germany. He was instrumental in leading high-profile IPOs for companies like NDTV, TV Today, and Naukri.com, and worked with major clients including Bharti Group, India Today Group, and Delhi Metro.</p> <p>In 2011, Nishant took the leap into entrepreneurship and co-founded Investors Clinic, which grew to become one of India’s largest real estate services companies. Not one to stay within a single sector, he went on to co-build YouWeCan Ventures, investing in over 15 startups across healthcare, aviation, hospitality, and sports education — and delivering outstanding returns, with some exits yielding over 100X.</p> <p>What sets Nishant apart is his unique blend of analytical thinking and instinctive leadership. He’s a strong believer in listening first, understanding diverse perspectives, and then making clear, confident decisions. He’s known for his speed of execution, willingness to take calculated risks, and ability to rally teams around a shared vision.</p> <p>Whether he's scaling a healthcare brand or mentoring startup founders, Nishant brings authenticity, clarity, and a deep sense of purpose to everything he does. He thrives on solving complex challenges, building high-impact ventures, and helping others succeed along the way.</p><p>Above all, Nishant is passionate about building businesses that matter — ones that are not just financially successful, but meaningful in the lives they touch.</p>