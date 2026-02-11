<p>Building brands that endure requires more than trend awareness or quick visibility. For Prattika Shah, sustainability in fashion comes from intention, structure, and long-term thinking, values that guide not just her clothing labels, but every venture she has built across beauty, fashion, food, digital marketing, and manufacturing.</p> <p>Based in Mumbai and originally from Indore, Prattika’s entrepreneurial mindset was shaped early by discipline and consistency. These principles now define how she approaches fashion, not as isolated launches, but as a growing ecosystem where each label has a clear identity, audience, and purpose, unified under one strategic vision.</p> <p>Her fashion journey began with Chic & Brat, a clothing label designed for men, women, and children that balances comfort with contemporary style. Rather than chasing fast expansion, Prattika focused on product clarity, fit, and everyday wearability, ensuring the brand developed a strong foundation before scaling. Chic & Brat reflects her belief that fashion should be functional, inclusive, and rooted in real consumer needs.</p> <p>This clarity evolved further with the launch of Praaan Clothing in 2026, marking Prattika’s entry into manufacturing. Unlike her retail-led ventures, Praaan Clothing gave her end-to-end control over design, production, and brand identity. Designer-led and process-driven, the label emphasizes quality, craftsmanship, and originality, reinforcing her approach to fashion as a long-term business rather than a trend-driven pursuit.</p> <p>Fashion, however, is only one part of Prattika’s broader entrepreneurial framework. She first redefined beauty with Black Dahliaa, a luxury unisex salon that positioned self-expression and empowerment at its core. In 2025, she expanded into food with Indore ke Namkeen, a brand rooted in her hometown that brings authentic Indori flavours to modern consumers, built with the same focus on systems and refinement before scale.</p> <p> Behind the scenes, the journey demanded relentless effort, with Prattika often working 20 to 21 hours a day while managing operations, creativity, and leadership. Across every venture, her blueprint remains consistent, build patiently, create responsibly, and grow with purpose.</p> <p>As she continues to expand Black Dahliaa, Chic & Brat, Praaan Clothing, and her digital ecosystem, Prattika Shah is steadily shaping a multi-brand legacy defined by clarity, structure, and enduring vision</p>