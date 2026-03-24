<p>When a product created with passion, patience, and purpose gets recognised on a global stage, it’s more than just an award. It becomes a proud moment for design, craftsmanship, and the country it comes from.</p><p>That’s exactly what happened when Atcraft’s “Drop” handle’s design received the prestigious<a href="https://www.german-design-award.com/en/gallery/detail/building-and-elements/drop" rel="nofollow"> German Design Award 2026</a>.</p><p>Over the years, several Indian designers and brands have earned this honour across categories. Names such as Tata Motors & Tata Elxsi ( 2024 ), V-Guard (2025/2026), Jaipur Rugs (2016-2018) have been recognised for outstanding design contributions.</p><p>In 2026, <a href="https://www.atcraft.co.in/" rel="nofollow">Atcraft</a> was honoured to have been awarded the German Design Award 2026 for its outstanding, Thoughtful product design for the DROP series door handles.</p><p><strong>What the German Design Award Means</strong> </p><p>The German Design Award is one of the world’s most respected design recognitions. It honours products that stand out for innovation, quality, functionality, and aesthetic excellence. Winning this award places a product among the best-designed objects globally.</p>.<p>For any brand, receiving this recognition signals that its design language meets international standards and resonates across cultures. For an Indian hardware brand, it’s even more significant. It shows that Indian craftsmanship and design thinking can compete and win on the world stage.</p><p><strong>The Story Behind Atcraft</strong></p><p>Atcraft Creations is a design-led brand specialising in premium brass door handles and architectural hardware, founded by Mr Girdhar Patel in 1994. The brand blends modern design with the richness of traditional material craftsmanship, creating handles that are not just functional but true design statements that elevate any space. </p><p>From homes and luxury residences to hospitality and commercial projects, Atcraft products are trusted by architects, interior designers, builders, and design-conscious homeowners who value both aesthetics and durability.</p><p>What truly sets Atcraft apart is its unwavering commitment to pure brass craftsmanship, elegant finishes, and thoughtfully designed ergonomics, creating handles that feel effortlessly balanced, supremely comfortable, and built to last.</p><p><strong>Meet the Award-Winning “<a href="https://www.german-design-award.com/en/gallery/detail/building-and-elements/drop" rel="nofollow">Drop</a>” Handle</strong> </p><p>The ‘’Drop’’ shows Atcraft’s focus on smart, beautiful design. Its curved shape looks smooth and elegant, and the solid brass makes it strong and lasting.</p><p>‘’DROP’’ is a bold, compact take on the classic door handle. Made from pure brass with a textured grip.</p><p> Its design is inspired by England’s Ladybower Reservoir. The artistic twirl pattern of the Reservoir was a perfect representation of dynamism and abstraction. With a two-tone finish and a sturdy steel mechanism, it’s built to last and looks premium in any modern home.</p><p><strong>What the Jury had to say:</strong></p><p>“The powerfully knurled surface gives »Drop« an impressively distinctive feel and a striking sculptural presence. The combination of solid brass, subtle dual-color finish, and durable inner workings demonstrates stylish elegance and strong functionality. Especially in contemporary interiors, this project sets an inspiring accent and stands out through its strategically refined execution in an exemplary way.”</p><p><strong>The Journey of Atcraft: From Humble Beginnings to an Iconic Design-Led Hardware Brand</strong></p><p>Starting as a small brass-focused brand, Atcraft has steadily grown into a name trusted by architects and designers across India. Through a consistent commitment to craftsmanship, material integrity, and thoughtful detailing, the brand has built a reputation for delivering products that balance aesthetics with functionality.</p><p>Winning the German Design Award is a significant milestone in this journey. It reflects Atcraft’s dedication to high-quality design, innovation, and global standards of excellence. This recognition not only validates their design philosophy but also reinforces their position as a forward-thinking brand committed to creating refined, enduring products.</p><p><strong>A Strong Presence Across India</strong></p><p>One of Atcraft’s key strengths is its nationwide dealership network. The brand has built an extensive presence across major cities and design hubs, ensuring that architects, designers, and customers can easily access its collections.</p><p>This strong distribution network means clients experience both premium design and reliable availability, a combination that’s often rare in specialised hardware.</p><p><strong>Not Just a Trophy: A Proud Indian Footprint in the Global Design Network</strong></p><p>The German Design Award 2026 for the “Drop” isn’t just another trophy on a shelf.</p><p>It signals India’s emergence on the global design stage, proving that excellence in design extends beyond Europe and flourishes powerfully in India.</p><p>For architects, designers, and homeowners choosing Atcraft, it’s more than recognition; it’s the assurance that the piece in their hands carries the craftsmanship, material expertise, and attention to detail that now stands among the world’s best.</p><p>Because sometimes, it’s the smallest details, a door handle, that shape the experience of a space.</p><p>And with Drop, that detail now carries the pride of India, celebrated globally.</p>