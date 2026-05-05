Réia Diamonds Launches India’s First Dedicated Lab-Grown Diamond Engagement Ring Studio in Bengaluru

<p>Réia Diamonds, one of India’s fastest-growing lab-grown diamond jewellery brands, today announced the launch of its exclusive Engagement Ring Studio in Bengaluru, introducing a first-of-its-kind retail format in India dedicated entirely to lab-grown diamond and gold engagement rings. Located on Dickenson Road, the studio brings together design, customisation, and flexible consultation in a single, experience-led space, marking a key step in the brand’s retail expansion.</p><p>The studio was inaugurated by Mr. Dinesh Talera, Founder of Mysore Saree Udyog, who attended the launch as the Chief Guest, underscoring the significance of this milestone within Bengaluru’s retail and jewellery landscape.</p><p>The launch is aligned with the broader momentum in India’s diamond market. The country currently processes nearly 90–95% of the world’s diamonds and is steadily expanding its presence across the value chain. According to reports, the Indian diamond market is estimated at Rs. 53,512 crore (US$ 6.2 billion) in FY25 and is projected to grow to Rs. 74,227 crore (US$ 8.2 billion) by FY28, reflecting sustained consumer demand and evolving preferences.</p><p>Against this backdrop, Réia Diamonds is positioning its Bengaluru studio as a more considered alternative to traditional jewellery retail. The space features over 1000 engagement ring designs, spanning coloured diamonds, multiple cuts, varied gold tones, and purity options, all crafted using certified lab-grown diamonds and gold. In addition, the brand offers a highly personalised experience, including a commitment to remake the ring until it perfectly meets the customer’s expectations, ensuring both satisfaction and confidence in their final choice.</p><p>A key focus of the studio is personalisation. Customers can work directly with an in-store jewellery designer to create bespoke engagement rings, enabling a more collaborative, intentional buying process. This is complemented by practical, consumer-first features, including cashback assurance if the final piece does not meet expectations, and appointment slots that extend up to 9 PM, catering to the evolving lifestyles of modern consumers.</p>.<p><strong>Prapanjj S K Kota, Founder & CEO, Réia Diamonds, said,</strong> "An engagement ring is not a frequent purchase, which makes the process around it as important as the product itself. Yet, in India, the category has largely remained product-led, with limited room for meaningful personalisation. With Reia’s dedicated engagement ring studio, we wanted to create a more considered experience, one where customers feel informed, involved, and confident in their choices, rather than overwhelmed by them. It allows them to engage with design more closely and shape a piece that truly reflects their intent. Bengaluru, with its evolving consumer mindset and openness to lab-grown diamonds, felt like the right place to introduce this format."</p><p><strong>Ashwanth Ramesh, Co-founder & CMO, Réia Diamonds, said</strong>, "We wanted to create a format that reflects how today’s consumer approaches an engagement ring purchase, that is, with clarity, involvement, and a stronger sense of ownership over the final piece. This studio is designed to support that shift. Moreover, lab-grown diamonds are gaining steady acceptance in India, not just as an alternative but as a preferred choice for many. With this launch, we are building a more structured, design-led retail experience around that growing demand."</p><p>The engagement ring studio reinforces Réia Diamonds’ focus on introducing a more design-led and experience-driven approach within a category that has traditionally remained standardised and transactional. By combining craftsmanship with a conscious, consumer-first perspective, the brand is aligning itself with a new generation of buyers seeking greater meaning and individuality in their purchases.</p><p><strong>About Réia Diamonds</strong></p><p>Why wait for the perfect proposal? Réia Diamonds believes that choosing an engagement ring should celebrate your love story, not feel like a compromise. Every milestone in your journey deserves a ring that moves with your life, meaningful, timeless, and crafted to reflect the person she truly is.</p><p>Traditional fine jewellery often feels formal, restrictive, or out of reach. Réia changes that. Our designs are versatile, minimal, and deeply personal - pieces you wear effortlessly, from your daily routines to life’s defining moments. Jewellery that reflects who you are, not just what you wear.</p><p>We use certified lab-grown diamonds that are identical to mined diamonds in brilliance, yet far kinder to the planet. By blending innovation with craftsmanship, Réia creates jewellery that is conscious, timeless, and truly for the modern Indian woman.</p><p>Founded in 2023, Réia Diamonds has quickly positioned itself as a design-forward, lab-grown diamond jewellery brand focused on ethical sourcing, transparency, and contemporary aesthetics. With stores in Bangalore, Guwahati, and Coimbatore, and a growing national presence, Réia Diamonds is leading a movement in fine jewellery: luxury that is personal, sustainable, and made for every woman, every day.</p><p><a href="https://reia.diamonds/" rel="nofollow">https://reia.diamonds/</a></p>