<p><strong>New Delhi [India], January 2: RERA Vision</strong>, one of Maharashtra’s most respected real estate regulatory consultancies, has been conferred with the prestigious title of <strong>“Most Trusted RERA Advisory in Maharashtra”</strong> at an awards ceremony held on <em>20 December 2025</em>. The recognition, presented by <strong>Bright Outdoor Media</strong>, acknowledges the firm’s consistent and impactful contribution toward strengthening <em>transparency, regulatory compliance,</em> and <em>institutional discipline</em> within India’s real estate sector. This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for the organisation but also reinforces <strong>RERA Vision’s</strong> position as a <em>benchmark-setting RERA advisory</em> in the country.</p><p>At the heart of <strong>RERA Vision’s</strong> success is its <em>Founder & CEO</em>, <strong>Mr. Akkashh Chauhaan</strong>, a distinguished <em>architect, town planner, public policy expert,</em> and <em>philanthropist</em> with over <strong>13 years of multidisciplinary experience</strong> across real estate, regulation, and governance. His professional journey began in <em>project planning and statutory approvals</em>, where he gained first-hand exposure to systemic gaps affecting developers, authorities, and end users. This early experience laid the foundation for his long-standing commitment to <em>regulatory reform, compliance efficiency,</em> and <em>stakeholder empowerment</em>.</p><p>Academically, <strong>Mr. Chauhaan</strong> brings together a rare convergence of disciplines. Trained as an <em>architect</em>, he holds a <em>Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning</em> and is a <em>Certified Public Policy Analyst</em> from the <em>London School of Economics (LSE)</em>. This strong academic foundation enables him to approach real estate regulation not merely as a statutory requirement, but as an <em>integrated ecosystem</em> balancing <em>governance, development,</em> and <em>consumer protection</em>.</p><p>A defining chapter of <strong>Mr. Chauhaan’s</strong> career was his tenure as <em>Senior Technical Advisor to MahaRERA</em>—the <em>Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority</em>—during the formative years of RERA implementation in India. In this role, he was closely involved in <em>grievance redressal, compliance monitoring,</em> and <em>regulatory execution</em>, contributing meaningfully to the operational strengthening and credibility of the Authority. He also represented Maharashtra at <em>national-level RERA forums</em>, including initiatives conducted at the <em>Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi</em>, helping shape discussions on regulatory best practices across states.</p><p>In addition, <strong>Mr. Chauhaan</strong> served as <em>State Training Coordinator</em> with the <em>Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWW)</em>, where he led large-scale <em>skilling and training initiatives</em> benefiting over <strong>20 lakh construction workers</strong> across Maharashtra. His efforts in capacity building extended to conducting numerous <em>workshops and seminars</em> for promoters, project professionals, and allottees, reinforcing <em>compliance awareness</em> and <em>regulatory literacy</em> within the industry.</p>.<p>Beyond his professional achievements, <strong>Mr. Chauhaan</strong> has demonstrated exemplary <em>social leadership</em>. During the <em>COVID-19 pandemic</em>, he led humanitarian initiatives supporting more than <strong>51,000 migrant workers across 47 villages</strong>, providing <em>food supplies, safety equipment,</em> and <em>essential aid</em>. These efforts earned him the <strong>Navi Mumbai Ratna Award</strong>, recognising his service during one of the country’s most challenging periods. His academic excellence has also been recognised through the <strong>Best Thesis Award</strong>, and he was the sole recipient of a <em>fully funded thesis scholarship</em> from the <em>Government of India</em>.</p><p>Inspired by his regulatory experience and industry insight, <strong>Mr. Chauhaan</strong> founded <strong>RERA Vision</strong> with a clear mission: <em>to simplify RERA processes and empower stakeholders with clarity, confidence, and compliance certainty</em>. Under his leadership, the firm has evolved into a <em>multi-state, technology-driven regulatory advisory platform</em>, enabling compliance for real estate projects exceeding <strong>₹35,000 crore</strong> in value and covering over <strong>12 million square metres</strong> of development.</p><p>One of <strong>RERA Vision’s</strong> pioneering contributions is the <strong>Certificate of Compliance for End Users</strong>, a <em>first-of-its-kind initiative</em> that sets new benchmarks for <em>transparency, trust,</em> and <em>customer-centric compliance</em>. Today, the firm offers <em>comprehensive RERA solutions under one roof</em>, including:</p><p><em>Project registration, quarterly and annual compliances, timeline extensions, project and promoter changes, completion and de-registration services, legal advisory, financial structuring,</em> and <em>dedicated buyer and allottee support</em>.</p><p>Supported by a robust <em>multidisciplinary team</em> of <em>advocates, chartered accountants, architects,</em> and <em>finance professionals</em>, <strong>RERA Vision</strong> ensures seamless execution across <em>technical, legal,</em> and <em>financial domains</em>. The firm has facilitated the registration of over <strong>25,000 apartments</strong>, achieved an industry-leading <em>average turnaround time of 15–18 working days</em>, and is trusted by leading developers for delivering <em>consistent, client-centric compliance outcomes</em>.</p><p><strong>RERA Vision’s</strong> excellence has been widely recognised at <em>national and industry levels</em>. It is notably the <em>only RERA consultancy in India</em> to be featured in <strong>Forbes India</strong>, and has also received honours from leading publications such as <strong>The Times of India</strong> and <strong>Mid-Day</strong>, along with recognition at prominent <em>national leadership forums</em>.</p><p>Receiving the award, <strong>Mr. Akkashh Chauhaan</strong> expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the firm’s commitment, stating:</p><p><em>“We are extremely honoured to receive this recognition. Being acknowledged as the most trusted RERA advisory in Maharashtra reinforces our responsibility toward the industry. This award reflects the collective efforts of our dedicated team and the continued trust of our clients. We remain committed to strengthening transparency, compliance, and confidence within the real estate ecosystem.”</em></p><p><strong>RERA Vision</strong> also extended sincere thanks to <strong>Bright Outdoor Media</strong> for the honour and reiterated its resolve to set even higher benchmarks in RERA advisory services. Guided by its vision to <em>empower stakeholders and demystify real estate regulations</em>, <strong>RERA Vision</strong> continues to play a <em>transformative role</em> in shaping a more <em>transparent, accountable,</em> and <em>compliant</em> real estate sector across Maharashtra and India.</p>