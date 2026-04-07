<p>Marking a bold new chapter in its 30-year legacy, RSP India is officially venturing into the AEC upskilling industry with the launch of BuildAmbit, an industry-backed platform designed to bridge the global talent gap.</p><p>BuildAmbit is creating a globally aligned upskilling ecosystem that transforms real industry experience from RSP and global AEC leaders into practical learning for professionals.</p><p>The vision is clear: We prepare professionals who can confidently execute real-world<strong> </strong>projects in a connected, global construction industry.</p><p><em>“At RSP India, we have spent over 30 years delivering projects that shape cities and communities. With BuildAmbit, we are extending that legacy by powering the ambitions of the next generation of architects and engineers and preparing them to lead and execute the global projects of tomorrow.”</em></p><p><em>— Arunjot Singh Bhalla</em></p><p><em><strong>Managing Director - RSP India Group</strong></em></p><p>This is a long-term commitment to strengthening the talent backbone of the AEC industry in India and for global markets.</p><p><strong>Legacy Built on Delivering Landmark Projects</strong></p><p>For over 30 years, RSP India has contributed to shaping India’s and the global urban landscape through large, multidisciplinary developments across commercial, retail, healthcare, and mixed-use sectors.</p><p>Over the years, the firm has delivered more than 350+ million square feet of built space and continues to contribute to an expanding pipeline of over 300+ million square feet of projects across multiple markets. This work has been driven by a multidisciplinary team of 700+ architects, engineers, and specialists, working together to execute complex developments at scale.</p><p>Among its landmark projects are the Microsoft Campus in Hyderabad, the Google Office<strong> </strong>in Mumbai, Bosch Corporate Campus in Bengaluru, The Oberoi<strong> </strong>in Gurgaon, and the master planning of TVS Manufacturing Plant<strong> </strong>in Bengaluru, among many others.</p><p>These developments reflect high-level coordination, sustainability integration, and delivery aligned with global standards. Having navigated the industry’s shift from drawing-led workflows to technology-led, digitally integrated execution, RSP India has seen firsthand how talent requirements across the AEC industry are evolving.</p><p><strong>Bridging the Early-Career Skill Gap</strong></p><p>In the first few years of their careers, many architects and engineers find themselves working on isolated tasks such as modeling, drafting, or documentation, without fully understanding how real projects come together.</p><p>As the AEC industry evolves, modern projects increasingly rely on frameworks including Building Information Modeling (BIM), Computational design, and sustainability-driven decision-making. Yet many professionals encounter these technologies only at a surface level and are rarely trained to apply them within real project environments.</p><p><strong>BuildAmbit is designed to change that.</strong></p><p>Through industry immersion and training in BIM, computational design, and sustainability-driven workflows, <a href="https://www.buildambit.com/" rel="nofollow">BuildAmbit</a> helps early-career professionals understand how design intent connects with digital coordination, multidisciplinary collaboration, and on-site execution.</p><p>The result is a new generation of AEC professionals who move beyond task-based roles and develop a deeper understanding of project delivery, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to complex projects and accelerate their career growth<strong>.</strong></p><p><strong>BuildAmbit: An Industry-Immersive Ecosystem for the Next Generation</strong></p><p>BuildAmbit has been designed as a direct response to this shift.</p><p><br>As the AEC industry rapidly evolves toward<strong> </strong>technology-led project delivery<strong>,</strong> BuildAmbit focuses on helping professionals understand and upskill on the basis of how large-scale AEC companies operate.</p><p>To make this possible, BuildAmbit brings together RSP’s decades of global project experience along with insights from leading AEC professionals to shape learning that reflects real industry practice.</p><p>Designed as an industry-immersive ecosystem, it integrates real-world project thinking into structured, outcome-led learning programs.</p><p><br>Learners engage in coordination simulations, execution frameworks, and decision-making scenarios that reflect how large-scale projects are delivered in global AEC practice, building a full-stack understanding of how teams collaborate and make decisions under real project constraints.</p><p>The goal is to prepare full-stack AEC professionals ready to contribute to global project delivery from day one.</p><p><strong>Building the Future of the AEC Industry</strong></p><p>Three decades of experience are now being translated into programs designed to build<a href="https://www.buildambit.com/courses/full-stack-bim-professional-course-for-architects" rel="nofollow"> full-stack AEC professionals</a>. At its core, BuildAmbit is about powering the ambitions of AEC professionals<strong> </strong>and developing the capability the global industry will rely on in the years ahead.</p><p>Through BuildAmbit, RSP India is extending its legacy beyond project delivery and shaping the professionals who will lead the next generation of complex developments worldwide. That future is now being built<strong>.</strong></p>