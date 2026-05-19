SFA India Sets a New Standard for Grease Management in Commercial Kitchens

<p>India's commercial kitchen landscape is changing fast. The proliferation of hotels, restaurants, and cloud kitchens across the country has brought with it a challenge that building planners and facility managers can no longer afford to overlook: the responsible management of fats, oils, and grease — FOG — before they enter and compromise public drainage infrastructure. Left unmanaged, FOG accumulates inside drainage pipes, causing blockages, persistent odours, hygiene failures, and long-term structural damage to plumbing systems. Municipal authorities across India are increasingly stepping in, with local bodies tightening requirements around FOG discharge into public sewer networks. For commercial kitchen operators, grease management has shifted from a maintenance concern to a compliance obligation. </p><p>“Grease management is no longer a back-of-house afterthought — it is a compliance imperative for every serious commercial kitchen.”</p>.<p><strong>The Sanigrease Range: Built for Professional Kitchens </strong></p><p>Responding to this need, SFA India — the Indian subsidiary of the globally recognised SFA Group — announced the launch of its Sanigrease range of <a href="https://www.sfapumps.in/en/category/grease-traps-and-separators?utm_source=Press-release&utm_medium=GS-range-back-link&utm_campaign=Deccan-Herald-May26" rel="nofollow">grease separators</a> at Plumbex India. The range is engineered to intercept and separate grease from wastewater at the point of generation, preventing FOG from ever reaching the drainage network in the first place. Compact in design and built to integrate seamlessly into existing kitchen infrastructure, the Sanigrease range is intended for the demanding operational realities of commercial environments — high-throughput kitchens where reliability, hygiene, and minimal maintenance downtime arenon-negotiable. By addressing the FOG problem at source, the system supports smoother day-to-day operations while helping operators stay ahead of tightening municipal compliance requirements.</p><p>“At SFA India, we have earned the trust of the MEP community through our high-quality products and dependable service support. With the introduction of the Sanigrease range, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that address the evolving requirements of the hospitality and infrastructure sectors. Backed by a strong pan-India distribution network, we are well positioned to support projects across the country.”</p><p>- Udit Khattry, Country Manager, SFA Pumps India Pvt. Ltd.</p><p><strong>Six Decades of Global Heritage, Delivered Locally </strong></p><p>SFA Group is no newcomer to the challenges of wastewater management. Founded in 1958 with the invention of the first Sanibroyeur — a product that continues to influence interior design and plumbing solutions worldwide — the Group has spent over 65 years refining its understanding of how water flows, drains, and needs to be managed in both domestic and professional settings. Today, the Group's activities span four core areas: water treatment, shower and balneotherapy equipment, domestic pumping solutions, and professional pumping solutions. With ISO-certified manufacturing and a portfolio of trusted international brands including Kinedo, Zehnder Pumpen, Aquasystem, and Format, SFA Group has built a track record of engineering practical answers to complex drainage challenges across global markets. The Indian subsidiary, opened in 2022, was established precisely to channel this depth of global knowledge into a market evolving at a pace few others can match. The Sanigrease launch is a continuation of that mission — bringing a proven global solution to an Indian market that is ready for it.</p><p><strong> ABOUT SFA GROUP </strong></p><p>SFA Group designs and manufactures domestic and professional solutions wherever water flows and drains. Inventive for over 65 years, the Group's four values — Inventiveness, Simplicity, Comfort, and Care — drive every product it brings to market. With subsidiaries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and new operations in India (2022) and South Korea (2023), SFA Group continues to expand its global footprint while staying rooted in the engineering principles that made the original Sanibroyeur a worldwide phenomenon.</p><p><strong>Why Now — and Why India </strong></p><p>India's hospitality sector shows no signs of slowing. The rapid expansion of hotels in tier-one and tier-two cities, combined with the explosive growth of the organised food service and cloud kitchen segment, is creating both the demand and the regulatory pressure that make a solution like Sanigrease not just relevant but necessary. Municipal focus on protecting public sewer systems from FOG damage is intensifying. As more local bodies mandate grease control at the kitchen level, operators who invest in robust grease management infrastructure today will be the ones best positioned for the compliance landscape of tomorrow. SFA India's arrival with a ready, proven solution — backed by decades of global deployment — gives the market exactly the kind of future-ready answer it has been waiting for. With the Sanigrease range, SFA Group demonstrates once again that its founding philosophy — inventive solutions that solve real problems simply and reliably — translates across geographies,industries, and decades. For India's commercial kitchen operators, that is a proposition worth taking seriously.</p>