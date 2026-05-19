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SFA India Sets a New Standard for Grease Management in Commercial Kitchens

With the Sanigrease range unveiled at Plumbex India, SFA Group brings over six decades of global wastewater expertise to a rapidly growing hospitality market.
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:26 IST

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