Shakira's 'Dai Dai' Is Breaking the Internet — Here's What Every Artist Can Learn

<p>When Shakira took the field at Rio de Janeiro's famous Maracanã Stadium to preview "Dai Dai," her joint anthem with Nigerian Afrobeat artist Burna Boy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the web didn't just notice the preview; it went wild. Social media platforms buzzed with discussion, Instagram reels were watched in the millions, and YouTube clips were posted on every fan site and football site and music blog at the same time. So much buzz for the song, in fact, that when "Dai Dai" finally was released May 14, the algorithm was already doing half of the job for Shakira. Which wasn't a happy coincidence; in fact, it was planned that way.</p><h3><strong>The 48-Hour Window No One Talks About</strong></h3><p>There is a secret industry secret to all the major record labels and very little indie musicians: The first 48 hours after a video is released will determine whether the YouTube video has a chance to grow into millions of views. As long as a video gets a lot of hits in that critical window, the platform's recommendations will identify the track as one of the hot songs of the moment and start recommending it to new people. And if it doesn't happen, the video could stall at 10,000 views. Shakira was aware of that. So the video she posted at the stadium wasn't merely a sneak peek; it was an intentional prelaunch move designed to drive interest and set up the algorithm before the song even appeared on YouTube. And once the song was uploaded to the platform, Shakira had already generated a lot of potential interest.</p><h3><strong>FIFA's Success Hints at a Shift in Music Promotion</strong></h3><p>FIFA didn't ask Shakira to sing its World Cup anthem because of the popularity of its last one ("Waka Waka"), they picked Shakira because she has the ability to consistently produce YouTube videos with hundreds of millions of views, with fans from across the world. (What the World Cup Anthem requires.) And this is important for everybody: The way the YouTube algorithm works is not unique to famous musicians. An amateur song recorded in a living room in Mumbai or Bengaluru follows the same set of ranking rules as videos released by a multi-platinum artist. It's the early views, watch time, and engagement that make the video stand out or become a hit, and those statistics can only count the same regardless of who published them online. That's why many independent musicians today have started trying to improve the early stats of their videos by running paid advertising, organizing fan watches, or <strong><ins><a href="https://artistpush.me/products/1k-youtube-views" rel="nofollow">buying YouTube views</a></ins>.</strong> The latter is sometimes a form of fraud, sometimes simply a service to help artists launch their videos, but just like all the major labels do, some use it to create the buzz that drives the algorithm to start recommending a song to real fans.</p><h3><strong>This Is a Much Larger Story</strong></h3><p>On June 11, when fans gather to watch the first game of the World Cup, the official song will be available in 48 different countries to more than 5 billion people, and Shakira is not hoping people will discover the song organically. For the millions of viewers watching "Dai Dai" at Maracanã Stadium right now, there's no need to worry about a song. What you need to watch for is that promotion is now a fundamental component of the musician's toolkit. Having a great song is no longer enough; the key for success is getting it discovered, ideally in the right time frame and momentum. And while the YouTube algorithm does not care how talented a song might seem on Day 1 of its life, it does care about how many fans show up on Day 1.</p>