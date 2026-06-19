Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeconnect

Sharpness is a Person

Two decades behind the lens, the focus puller they call Venkat Alexa knows exactly what the format frenzy is buying
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 05:16 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us