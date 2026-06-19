Sharpness is a Person

<p>This week, grown adults waited in hour-long online queues, watched ticketing websites crash, and then watched scalpers list movie tickets for up to 1,500 dollars. Not concert tickets. Movie tickets, for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which releases on July 17 and is being promoted as the first feature shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. </p><p>The studio even published the trailer in the film's different theatrical formats, so that fans could toggle between the full-height 1.43:1 IMAX frame and the wider ratios of ordinary screens, studying how much image each ticket buys. On June 8, Indian fans join the queue. </p><p>Read that again. The star of all this anticipation is not Matt Damon. It is a negative space, the extra image above and below the letterbox. We have entered the era in which the format is the celebrity. </p><p>India is not watching this from the balcony. Kalki 2898 AD was the first Indian film shot on the ARRI Alexa 65, the giant large-format camera available through ARRI's rental ecosystem rather than normal sale. The same arms race has its first Indian beachhead. The question is what, exactly, the race is for. </p><p>I recently spent four hours with a man unusually qualified to answer. P. Venkateshwara Rao has spent more than two decades as a focus puller, the technician responsible for keeping the moving image sharp at the exact distance the lens demands, across five languages, on films from Thuppakki to Kaali Khuhi, and the industry long ago renamed him after the machine he mastered first. They call him Venkat Alexa. He recalls the Alexa's raw workflow arriving in Hindi cinema on Vishal Bhardwaj's Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, and these days he is on the other side of the ledger too, producing his first feature. On The Second Seat, he gave the cleanest account of the resolution mania I have heard, using a fly. "Shoot the fly in HD and there is a fly there. Shoot it at 4K and above and you get the wing movement, the eyes.” </p><p>His example was Eega, Rajamouli's housefly revenge saga. Resolution, in other words, buys life. But listen to where the life actually goes. Higher resolution, he explains, means more forgiveness afterwards. Colour can be regraded, frames can be re-cut, the DI suite can rescue more than audiences imagine. A minute of HD footage weighs about three gigabytes. A minute of modern uncompressed raw can weigh ten times that, depending on camera and format. The arms race is, at bottom, an insurance race. We are buying the right to fix things later. </p><p>Except for one thing. One element of the cinematic image has stayed beyond post-production's reach, and it happens to be the element the entire IMAX frenzy is unknowingly worshipping. Focus. </p><p>Venkat's authority on this point was earned the unforgiving way. A focus puller's mistakes screen in public, at forty feet wide. A focus puller stands beside the lens counting distances, five feet, seven feet, six, while a star performs, and turns a ring so that the sharp plane and the moving face never disagree. Get it wrong once and the take dies, the mood dies with it, and a hundred people turn around. Consider his favourite thought experiment. An art director builds a ten-crore set. The cinematographer opens the lens fully, and the background dissolves into blur. Ten crores, gone soft. Who knows first? The focus puller knows. </p><p>Perhaps that is why production does not feel like a departure for him so much as a wider form of the same vigilance. The focus puller asks what must stay sharp in the shot. The producer asks what must stay sharp in the film. </p><p>Surely a machine does this now? Not reliably. Autofocus cinema systems exist, including trackers tucked into an actor's pocket, and in Venkat's experience they fail the moment anyone crosses the frame, racking faithfully to the interruption. The technology remains rare even in Hollywood, he says, and the dozens of Indian films that release in any given week are still focused overwhelmingly by hand. Nolan shot over two million feet of IMAX film for The Odyssey. Across that mountain of film, sharpness still had to be protected live, by people who could not simply undo a missed plane of focus later. </p><p>This is the irony hiding inside the ticket queue. The AI debate in Indian cinema has so far been fought in the future tense, over crews that might be replaced and endings that can now be rewritten, as Raanjhanaa's was last year over its makers' objections. But cinema has already run a long automation trial, decades of it, on the most basic optical decision in the frame, and the machine has yet to displace the hand at the top of the craft. The future panic and the format frenzy turn out to be the same question read in two directions. How much of the image is machine, and how much is hand? And still the craftsman refuses easy comfort. When the technology works, Venkat said flatly, the form will change, and the focus puller will have to become the camera. He has watched machines fail and bets on them anyway. </p><p>So go ahead, book the biggest screen. Just know what your money is buying. The resolution belongs to the format. The sharpness belongs to a person. Pull Quotes 1. Shoot the fly in HD and there is a fly there. Shoot it at 4K and you get the wing movement, the eyes. 2. The arms race is, at bottom, an insurance race. We are buying the right to fix things later. 3. The resolution belongs to the format. The sharpness belongs to a person. </p>