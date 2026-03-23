<p><strong>Sun Pharma’s ‘Heart ke Liye 8 – Making India Heart Strong’ Campaign</strong></p><p><strong>Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: </strong>Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Sun Pharma) today announced the launch of its ‘Heart ke Liye 8 – Making India Heart Strong’ campaign encouraging Indians to adopt simple daily habits for better heart health. As India’s No. 1* pharmaceutical company in the cardio-metabolic therapy, Sun Pharma plays a significant role in addressing the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases, with strong leadership across lipid-lowering therapies and a substantial presence in anti-hypertensive and oral anti-diabetes treatments.</p><p>Cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths in India account for nearly one-fifth of the total global cardiovascular mortality, and they tend to affect Indians at least a decade earlier than many western populations**. The ‘Heart ke Liye 8 – Making India Heart Strong’ campaign reinforces that heart health is not built through occasional efforts, but through small, consistent actions that form part of everyday life.</p><p>“At Sun Pharma, we believe that prevention is just as important as treatment. With ‘Heart ke Liye 8 – Making India Heart Strong’, we want to spark everyday conversations around heart health and help Indians realize that small, consistent actions practiced every day can make a big difference. A strong heart is built not by chance, but by the choices we make, every single day,” said Shailesh Joshi, Senior VP, Marketing & Sales, Sun Pharma.</p><p>Watch the film:<a href="https://youtu.be/yLwp9-bQ2uc" rel="nofollow"> https://youtu.be/yLwp9-bQ2uc</a></p><p>At the heart of the campaign is the Heart-strong Man, a relatable and optimistic character who represents the spirit of a well-cared-for heart, one that thrives through balance, awareness, and daily care. It adopts a positive, empowering, and practical tone, encouraging individuals to take charge of their heart health without fear or alarm. The film has been conceptualized in multiple Indian languages. The campaign is anchored around eight essential pillars of heart health:</p><p>· Eating better</p><p>· Staying physically active</p><p>· Managing weight</p><p>· Keeping blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol in check</p><p>· Avoiding tobacco</p><p>· Going for regular heart health check-ups</p><p>· Managing stress</p><p>· Getting quality sleep</p><p>Sun Pharma’s ‘Making India Heart Strong’ initiative takes an integrated approach to heart health, spanning prevention, emergency response, and patient education through:</p><p>· Early detection via large-scale heart screening camps – 10,000 camps screening over 1.2 lac people annually#</p><p>· Emergency preparedness with CPR training for over 1.5 lakh people annually#</p><p>· Evidence generation to strengthen risk stratification and patient outcomes</p><p>· Patient education by reaching over 15 million# individuals each year through in-clinic print and awareness programmes</p><p>Together, these efforts aim to strengthen prevention, response, and awareness, contributing to the long-term reduction of the cardiovascular disease burden in India.</p><p>About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050)</p><p>Sun Pharma is the world’s leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics, and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as global Emerging Markets. Sun Pharma’s high-growth global Innovative Medicines portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for about 20% of company sales. The company’s vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across five continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multicultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations.</p>