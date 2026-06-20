The Ardee School Student Selected to Represent India at Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam

<p>Aarin Ballani, a Year 7 student of The Ardee School, Goa, has been selected to represent India at the Pickleball World Cup to be held in Vietnam in August 2026, following an impressive performance at the National Junior Pickleball Championships in Ahmedabad.</p><p>The championship was organized by the Indian Pickleball Association, the governing body for the sport in the country. Competing in the Under-12 category, Aarin won gold medals in all three events he entered — U-12 Singles, U-12 Boys Doubles and U-12 Mixed Doubles.</p><p>In addition to his success in the Under-12 category, Aarin also secured a gold medal in the U-14 Boys Doubles event, competing against older players.</p><p>Based on his performance at the national championship, Aarin earned selection to Team India for the Pickleball World Cup, where he will represent the country on the international stage.</p><p>Congratulating the young athlete, Shefali Varma, Chairperson of The Ardee School, Goa, said Aarin’s achievement reflects his commitment to the sport as well as the support system around him.</p><p>“We are delighted to see Aarin earn the opportunity to represent India at the Pickleball World Cup. His achievements at the national level are the result of hard work, discipline and consistent effort. At The Ardee School, we encourage students to pursue excellence not only in academics but also in sports and other co-curricular activities. Aarin’s success is a proud moment for the entire school community and an example of what young students can achieve through dedication and perseverance,” she said.</p><p>She added that the school remains committed to providing students with opportunities to develop their talents and compete at the highest levels.</p><p>The Ardee School said it looks forward to supporting Aarin as he prepares for the World Cup and represents India in Vietnam later this year.</p>