The Workforce Challenge That Could Shape New York’s Electrified Future

<p>New York has a plan for an electrified future. Richard Sajiun is focused on the people who will have to build it.</p><p>The city is investing heavily in EV infrastructure, modern electrical systems, and clean-energy initiatives. But while much of the conversation revolves around technology and funding, Sajiun sees another side of the story.</p><p>As a master electrician and CEO of Sajiun Electric Inc., he has spent years working on projects where success ultimately comes down to skilled hands, practical experience, and technical expertise. And in his view, the growing shortage of qualified electricians could become one of the biggest challenges facing New York's electrification goals.</p><p><strong>A Growing Industry Facing a Growing Gap</strong></p><p>The demand for electrical work has never been greater. Across New York, projects ranging from EV charging installations to large-scale infrastructure upgrades are creating new opportunities for electrical contractors. Yet at the same time, the industry is experiencing a challenge that has been building quietly for years.</p><p>Experienced electricians are retiring, while the pipeline of new talent is struggling to keep pace with demand. For Sajiun, this isn't a future concern; it's something he sees unfolding in real time. His family's business has been part of New York's electrical landscape since 1965, when his father founded the company in the Bronx. Over the decades, Sajiun Electric evolved from residential and commercial work into a respected contractor handling federal projects and complex public infrastructure assignments.</p><p>Through those years, Richard has witnessed firsthand how much the industry depends on skilled tradespeople whose expertise is developed through experience rather than textbooks alone. "Electrical expertise takes years to build," he says. "Understanding systems, safety, and the responsibility of powering critical infrastructure cannot be rushed."</p><p><strong>Why Electrification Raises the Stakes</strong></p><p>The challenge becomes even more significant as New York accelerates its push toward electrification. Local Law 55 requires parking facilities across New York City to gradually integrate EV charging infrastructure over the coming decade. At the same time, new commercial developments are being designed with EV readiness in mind from the start.</p><p>Financial support for these initiatives is substantial. Programs such as Con Edison's PowerReady initiative and New York State's Make-Ready program are helping fund the transition, while federal investments continue to expand opportunities.</p><p>Yet Sajiun believes funding is only one part of the equation. "All the planning and funding ultimately depend on licensed electricians executing the work," he explains. "You can create policies and programs, but someone still has to install these systems safely and correctly."</p><p>The challenge is not whether New York can envision an electrified future. The challenge is ensuring there are enough qualified professionals available to build it.</p><p><strong>Investing in People Before Projects</strong></p><p>At <a href="https://richardsajiun.com/" rel="nofollow">Sajiun </a>Electric, the response to this challenge starts with mentorship.</p><p>Rather than viewing workforce development as someone else's responsibility, the company focuses on helping new professionals gain practical experience alongside seasoned electricians. Through hands-on training and real-world projects, younger team members learn the skills that can only be developed in the field. For <a href="https://richardsajiun.com/" rel="nofollow">Sajiun</a>, this process is just as important as any infrastructure investment.</p><p>Electrical systems power hospitals, government facilities, transportation networks, and increasingly, the charging infrastructure that supports electric vehicles. The work carries significant responsibility, which is why developing skilled professionals remains a long-term commitment.</p><p>As New York continues investing in electrification, Sajiun hopes more attention will be paid to the workforce behind the transition. Because while charging stations, upgraded buildings, and clean-energy initiatives often capture the headlines, their success ultimately depends on the people who bring them to life. The technology is ready. The funding is available. The vision is clear. Now, according to Richard Sajiun, the focus must be on ensuring the workforce is ready too.</p>