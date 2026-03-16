Voices of the New India: Individuals Building Influence Across Fields.

<p>In a rapidly evolving world, individuals from diverse fields are shaping conversations, building influence, and contributing to change in their own unique ways. From entrepreneurship and technology to media, social impact, and creative industries, a new generation of professionals is steadily carving out distinct paths. Their journeys reflect a blend of ambition, resilience, and a commitment to pushing boundaries. This compilation brings together profiles of individuals who, through their work and perspectives, are leaving a noticeable mark across different sectors.</p><p><strong>Mohammad Zaid Khan & Zedital Media — Blending Storytelling with Performance Marketing</strong></p><p>At a time when businesses are rapidly shifting toward digital-first growth, young entrepreneurs are playing a significant role in shaping the future of marketing and media. One such emerging name is<a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/zaidcomical/" rel="nofollow"> </a><strong><a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/zaidcomical/" rel="nofollow">Mohammad Zaid Khan</a></strong>, an entrepreneur and marketing strategist who has been steadily building his presence in India’s evolving digital landscape.</p><p>Zaid Khan is the Founder and CEO of Zedital Media Pvt. Ltd., a company focused on helping brands strengthen their digital visibility through strategic marketing, media positioning, and modern communication solutions. His work revolves around helping businesses adapt to the changing dynamics of online branding and audience engagement.</p><p>Beginning his journey in journalism and mass communication, Zaid gained early exposure to storytelling, media operations, and public communication. This background later became a strong foundation for his transition into entrepreneurship and business consulting.</p><p>Despite starting at a young age, he has focused on building structured marketing strategies that combine media outreach, digital promotion, and brand positioning. Through his work, Zaid aims to help businesses not only grow online but also establish long-term credibility in an increasingly competitive digital economy.</p><p><strong>Hema Khatwani – Growing Presence in the USA & UK Hip Hop Jewelry Market</strong></p><p>Since 2018, Hema Khatwani, the visionary Founder and CEO of IcedJewelz, has transformed the alternative luxury landscape. Bridging the gap between heritage Indian craftsmanship and Western urban culture, she has built a global empire specializing in high-end moissanite and lab-grown diamond pieces.</p><p>Under her leadership, IcedJewelz has become the go-to source for VVS-quality swagger. From precision-engineered iced out moissanite watches that pass the diamond tester to the iconic Cuban link chain, every piece is crafted in their Surat manufacturing hub to meet elite international standards. Whether it’s custom iced out pendants for rising artists or premium timepieces for global iamonds in brilliance, fire, and durability.</p><p><strong>TheIceLane: A New Benchmark in Sustainable Lab-Grown Diamond Luxury</strong></p><p>Hema Khatwani’s TheIceLane: Founded and led by Hema Khatwani, TheIceLane is a premier manufacture powerhouse dedicated exclusively to the world of lab-grown diamonds. By cutting out the middleman, TheIceLane delivers the world’s rarest Type IIa diamonds—nitrogen-free stones that represent the top 2% of diamond purity—directly from their high-tech labs to the consumer.</p><p>TheIceLane’s curated collection focuses on timeless elegance, specializing in breathtaking solitaire rings, precision-set earrings, and high-luster chains. Every piece is a testament to sustainable luxury, offering the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds but with a 100% conflict-free origin. As a vertically integrated manufacture leader, Khatwani ensures that every solitaire and diamond strand meets the rigorous VVS-quality standards demanded by the elite India, USA and UK markets, redefining what it means to own a modern heirloom. Visit<strong><a href="http://theicelane.com/"> </a><a href="http://theicelane.com/" rel="nofollow">theicelane.com</a></strong></p><p><strong>Ashish Sukhadeve & Analytics Insight — Driving Global Conversations on Emerging Technologies</strong></p><p>Ashish Sukhadeve is the Founder and CEO of Analytics Insight, a global platform covering Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, and emerging technologies. He founded Analytics Insight in 2017 to help organizations and leaders adopt the right technologies and achieve their business objectives. Recognizing the constantly evolving nature of the tech world and the growing demand for credible perspectives and intelligence, he channeled that insight into building a leading tech journalism platform.</p><p>Ashish is a thought leader who writes for publications such as Forbes and the IEEE Computer Society. His goal is to foster a community centered on today's most disruptive technologies - one focused on tomorrow's most challenging problems and the profound impacts they will have on humanity.</p><p>Through his work, Ashish continues to shape the global conversation on innovation, technology, and digital transformation. His recent book, Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap, explores how AI works, where it falls short, and how it shapes daily life. It serves as an essential guide for professionals, educators, policymakers, and curious readers looking for a deep understanding without the technical complexity.</p><p><strong>Rajesh Ramasamy - Marketing Analyst & Brand Consultant, Founder - Big Box Studio, Bangalore</strong></p><p>In today’s dynamic business environment, organizations require clear brand positioning and strategic marketing to remain competitive. Rajesh Ramasamy is a brand consultant and marketing analyst whose work focuses on helping businesses strengthen their brand identity and improve their market presence.</p><p>With a strong understanding of market trends and consumer behavior, Rajesh applies analytical thinking to develop effective branding and marketing strategies. His approach combines research, data analysis, and creative insight to help organizations communicate their values clearly and engage with their target audiences. By evaluating market opportunities and competitive landscapes, he supports companies in making informed decisions that contribute to sustainable growth.</p><p>Rajesh’s work highlights the importance of aligning brand messaging with customer expectations in an increasingly digital and global marketplace. His professional perspective emphasizes clarity, consistency, and strategic planning as key elements of successful brand development.</p><p>Professionals like Rajesh Ramasamy play an important role in shaping modern business practices in India. Through their expertise in branding and marketing analysis, they contribute to the growth of organizations and encourage a more strategic approach to business development.</p><p><strong>Atul Kalita & OTT Ratings — Simplifying Content Discovery in the Streaming Era</strong></p><p>Atul Kalita is the Founder of <strong>OTT Ratings</strong> (www.ottratings.com), a rapidly emerging digital platform dedicated exclusively to OTT ratings, reviews, and streaming discovery. With the explosive growth of streaming platforms and an overwhelming volume of content available online, Atul launched OTT Ratings to help audiences make informed viewing decisions through clear, unbiased, and platform-neutral insights. The platform provides timely updates on OTT release dates, in-depth reviews, curated streaming guides, and coverage of regional as well as international content across services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and more.</p><p>Leveraging his background in digital marketing and audience analytics, Atul focuses on understanding evolving viewer behavior in the streaming era. Under his leadership, OTT Ratings is steadily building authority as a niche OTT-focused information hub for entertainment enthusiasts and industry stakeholders alike. His long-term vision is to position OTT Ratings as a global reference point for OTT content discovery, connecting viewers, creators, and streaming platforms through reliable insights and data-driven storytelling.</p><p><strong>Tummy Tuck Specialist in Mumbai - Dr. Vishal Patel</strong></p><p>Dr. Vishal Patel is a highly experienced <strong>Tummy tuck specialist in Mumbai</strong>. He is known for delivering natural-looking body contouring results with advanced abdominoplasty of all types including Mini tummy tuck, Full abdominoplasty, Fleur-De-Lis Tummy Tuck & Tummy tuck with 360 Liposuction. Dr. Vishal Patel carefully evaluates body shape, skin quality, and aesthetic goals before recommending the most <strong>suitable treatment plan</strong> for tummy tuck in Mumbai. Dr. Vishal Patel uses <strong>modern Tummy tuck surgical techniques</strong> to achieve a smoother, firmer, and more proportionate abdominal contour while minimizing visible scarring. Dr. Vishal Patel is a founder of <strong>Recon Plastic Surgery & Physiotherapy Clinic</strong>, Mumbai where he provides medical financing options for Tummy tuck surgery in Mumbai. </p><p>He is a reputed tummy tuck surgeon with a strong focus on patient safety, comfort, and natural results. Dr. Vishal Patel provides comprehensive Abdominoplasty consultation, surgical care, and post-operative guidance to ensure the best possible outcome. He also provides o<strong>nline consultation for Tummy tuck surgeries</strong>. If you are looking to undergo Tummy tuck, look no further than Dr. Vishal Patel in Mumbai. For appointment, you can reach him on <strong>9004983316</strong>.</p><p><strong>Top Gut Nutritionist in Mumbai – Dt. Foram Modi</strong></p><p>Dietitian Foram Modi is a reputed Gut health specialist and Gut nutritionist in India located at Borivali, Mumbai. She is known for helping individuals restore digestive balance, repair their gut health through her practical, science based diet plans for Gut health. Dt. Foram Modi has a strong focus on fixing gut issues, Microbiome balance with her root cause based approach for gut healing. She is an expert in crafting therapeutic gut reset programs for people experiencing bloating, acidity, IBS-like symptoms, gut inflammation food intolerances, and chronic digestive discomfort. </p><p>Dietitian & Nutritionist Foram Modi provides online consultations, therapeutic diet plans which focuses on repairing the gut lining, improving digestion, and restoring healthy gut bacteria so the body can function optimally. She is a founder of reputed dietitian clinic in Mumbai - Makes You Eat by Dt. Foram Modi. Her paid options of therapeutic gut repair diet plans ranges from 1 Month to 6 Months which includes full handholding and assured results of gut repairs. For online appointments, she can be reached at 8369030744.</p><p><strong>Dr. Purodha Prasad – Nose Specialist in Delhi</strong></p><p>Dr. Purodha Prasad is top rated Nose specialist doctor in Delhi, known for her expertise in diagnosing and treating a wide range of nose treatments with advanced techniques. Dr.Purodha Prasad has strong clinical training and 12+ years of Nose surgery experience in all types of simple to complex Nasal procedures. She focuses on providing effective and patient centered care. Dr. Purodha Prasad performs various advanced nose surgeries including Septoplasty for a deviated nasal septum, Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) for chronic sinusitis, Balloon sinuplasty for minimally invasive sinus relief, Nasal polyp removal, Turbinate reduction for nasal blockage, and Endoscopic nasal procedures for sinus and airway conditions in Delhi NCR. </p><p>Dr. Purodha Prasad is a proud founder of Vanya Clinic, Aesthetics & ENT clinic located in Green Park area of South Delhi. She provides affordable Nose treatments and surgeries with focus on safety and providing satisfactory results. Dr. Purodha Prasad is a highly qualified MBBS, MS (ENT) Nose doctor in Delhi with 100+ five star ratings and positive reviews by patients. If you want to book appointment with Dr. Purodha Prasad, then you can reach her on - 8448815908 (Call or WhatsApp).</p><p><strong>Gazall B. Kothari: Building Influence Across Beauty, Wellness and Entrepreneurship</strong></p><p>Gazall B. Kothari is an emerging voice in India’s evolving beauty and wellness landscape, steadily building influence across multiple platforms. A TEDx speaker, podcaster, certified formulator, and founder of the Heritage Inspired Skincare brand Leafoberryy, Gazall represents a new generation of entrepreneurs who combine purpose with innovation.</p><p>Her journey into skincare began from a deeply personal space. During pregnancy, Gazall started exploring safer and more mindful skincare formulations, experimenting with Heritage Inspired Ingredients and traditional remedies. What began as curiosity gradually transformed into Leafoberryy — a skincare brand inspired by the philosophy of blending traditional wisdom with modern skin science.</p><p>Beyond entrepreneurship, Gazall has expanded her influence through her podcasts, Gloow with Gazall and SkinKoffee with Gazal, where she discusses skincare awareness, ingredient education, and wellness conversations with experts and creators. Through these platforms, she aims to simplify complex skincare knowledge and encourage conscious beauty choices.</p><p>Gazall’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and vision. By merging entrepreneurship, education, and storytelling, she continues to inspire individuals to pursue their ideas with confidence and purpose, while redefining how modern beauty brands can be built with authenticity and awareness.</p><p><strong>Shaping the Future of Innovation and Impact</strong></p><p>What sets these professionals apart is not just their current success, but their ability to anticipate change and act on it. As 2026 unfolds, their work serves as a reminder that meaningful progress is driven by those willing to rethink norms, embrace innovation, and consistently deliver measurable impact.</p>