Why the Global Student Mobility Map Is Changing, According to Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder

<p><strong>New Delhi [India], June 19:</strong> For much of the last three decades, international student mobility followed a relatively predictable pattern. Students seeking a global education largely gravitated towards four dominant destinations: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Together, these countries became the preferred choices for generations of Indian students seeking international exposure, research opportunities, post-study work options, and global careers.</p><p>Today, that dominance is being challenged due to two contradictory trends. On the one hand, some countries, including the big four above, are facing pressure from within on allowing immigration of foreigners into their own countries, and on the other hand, many countries, with aging populations and aspirations of economic growth, want to attract global talent.</p><p>According to UNESCO, the number of internationally mobile students has grown from approximately 2 million in 2000 to more than 6.4 million today. What was once a concentrated market has evolved into a highly competitive global ecosystem, with many countries increasingly viewing international students as future talent and economic contributors.</p><p>This shift is reshaping the geography of global education.</p><p>The United States remains the world's leading destination, hosting more than 1.1 million international students. Indian students have now become the largest international cohort in the country, crossing 363,000 enrollments in 2024-25. Yet fresh student intake has shown signs of moderation amid continuing discussions around immigration policies, visa processing, and work authorization.</p><p>The UK faces a similar challenge. Its universities continue to rank among the world's best and remain highly attractive to international applicants. However, recent restrictions on dependent visas and discussions around tightening post-study work pathways have introduced new variables into decision-making for prospective students and their families. In the year ending June 2025, the UK granted 431,725 sponsored study visas, 18 percent fewer than the previous year, with dependent numbers falling sharply after policy changes.</p><p>Canada, which built much of its international education success on a welcoming immigration framework, has experienced perhaps the most visible disruption. New caps on study permits and broader efforts to manage temporary migration have altered perceptions among applicants, particularly from South Asia. Canada approved only 75,372 new study permits in 2025, a 64 percent year-on-year decline, showing how quickly student sentiment can respond to regulatory changes.</p><p>Australia remains an important part of the traditional big four, particularly for students seeking strong academic outcomes and post-study work opportunities. However, it too has moved towards tighter scrutiny of international admissions and visa approvals. This has made Australia attractive but more carefully evaluated, especially as students and families compare costs, employability outcomes, and long-term migration clarity.</p><p>Yet the most important development is not what is happening in these traditional destinations. It is what is happening elsewhere.</p><p>Germany has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of this shift. The number of Indian students in Germany has more than doubled over the past five years, rising from approximately 29,000 in 2020 to 59,419 in the 2024-25 winter semester. Strong engineering programs, affordable tuition, research depth, and clear pathways into Europe's largest economy have strengthened its appeal.</p><p>France has set a target of hosting 30,000 Indian students by 2030, up from roughly 10,000 currently, while expanding English-language programs and simplifying access pathways.</p><p>Ireland is benefiting from its position as a European technology hub, with strong demand in software, data, finance, and life sciences. Dubai has positioned itself as a regional education hub with campuses of globally recognized institutions and the advantage of proximity to India. New Zealand is seeing renewed momentum after the pandemic, with Indian enrollments rising from 7,930 in 2023 to 10,640 between January and August 2024 alone.</p><p>Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are also gaining attention as Asia becomes more central to global talent flows, supported by strong research, innovation, and employment ecosystems.</p><p>According to <a href="https://education.indianexpress.com/career/vineet-gupta-ashoka-university-founder-answers-why-indias-higher-education-debate-is-no-longer-about-degrees-2533828">Vineet Gupta</a>, Founder of Ashoka University and Co-founder of Jamboree Education, the global mobility story is increasingly becoming a story of diversification rather than migration away from any particular country.</p><p>“What we are witnessing is a redistribution of mobility across a large number of credible and emerging destinations. While the big four still attract the largest number of students in terms of absolute numbers, new emerging destinations are cornering away sizeable share,” Gupta said.</p><p>For years, discussions around overseas education largely revolved around university rankings and academic reputation. Today, students are evaluating entire national ecosystems.</p><p>Factors such as labor market demand, visa stability, demographic trends, research opportunities, cost of living, and post-study work options are becoming as important as institutional prestige.</p><p>This transformation is also being driven by economic realities. Several developed nations face aging populations and growing shortages of highly skilled workers. Germany estimates it requires hundreds of thousands of skilled migrants annually to sustain economic growth. Similar concerns exist across parts of Europe, Australia, and East Asia. International students increasingly represent a critical pipeline for addressing these workforce gaps.</p><p>Gupta believes this is fundamentally changing how governments approach international education.</p><p>“Twenty years ago, countries competed primarily through the strength of their universities. Today, they are competing through the strength of their opportunity ecosystems. Students are evaluating where they can build a career, not just where they can earn a degree,” he noted.</p><p>International education has become a strategic instrument of economic policy and talent acquisition. Countries that can successfully combine academic excellence with employment opportunities and policy consistency are likely to gain a significant advantage in the years ahead.</p><p>For Indian students, this evolution is creating more options than ever before. The era when four countries dominated global aspirations is gradually giving way to a more diverse landscape where multiple destinations are competing for the world's brightest minds. The future of student mobility will likely be defined not by where students can study, but by where they can build meaningful careers.</p>