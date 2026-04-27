<p>In a digital landscape crowded with commentary, credibility has become rare currency. Vivek Sehrawat is increasingly becoming one of those rare voices.</p><p>With over 1 million followers on Instagram through VivekOnPoint, he has built a growing reputation for translating geopolitics, macroeconomics and wealth strategy into practical understanding.</p><p>Beyond Content Creation, Toward Thought Leadership</p><p>His work is not built around reacting to events, but interpreting them. That has positioned him less as a commentator and more as a thought leader.</p><p>A Perspective Shaped by Uncommon Experience</p><p>From science talent ranks and engineering at NSIT to commodities trading, UPSC AIR 86 and service as an Intelligence Officer, his professional exposure spans markets, governance and national security.</p><p>Explaining a Complex World Simply</p><p>He makes geopolitics and finance accessible, connecting policy shifts, trade risks and global events with practical outcomes.</p><p>The Rise of Strategic Wealth Education</p><p>Rather than offering transactional advice, he explores wealth through frameworks, incentives and long-term strategy.</p><p>Building Something Larger Than a Platform</p><p>With live classes, policy communities and his upcoming book Lessons the 1% Teach Their Kids, Vivek is building a broader knowledge ecosystem.</p><p>A New Kind of Digital Influence</p><p>With one million followers, public service credentials and a growing educational mission, he represents a model of influence built on intellectual trust.</p>