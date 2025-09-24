Zinc futures decline on weak demand

<p>New Delhi, Zinc prices on Wednesday fell 0.05 per cent to Rs 281.70 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure, tracking negative cues from the spot market.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for October delivery traded lower by 15 paise or 0.05 per cent at Rs 281.70 per kg in 2,668 lots.</p>.<p>Analysts said the trimming of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices. </p>