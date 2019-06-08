Country's first dino-fossil museum open

The country's first Dinosaur Fossil Park and Museum was on Saturday opened for public, equipped with better facilities and offers glimpses of dinosaur's habitat, food, life and extinction.

The museum, located at Raiyoli village in Balasinor taluka of Mahisagar district which is about 90 km from Ahmedabad, was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The government, in a press release, stated that this is the first such museum in the country that exhibits "remains of various dinosaurs, fossil records and the evolution of their life with 3D films and 360 degrees virtual reality presentations, interactive kiosks, gaming consoles and other facilities".

The museum is spread across 52 acre of land which is said to be the third largest fossil site and second largest hatchery in the world. It was discovered by a team of Geological Survey of India back in the 1980s but remained oblivious for the next four decades due to the government's apathy.

The site has fossilised eggs, bones and various other dinosaur remains.

The excavations and examination found over a dozen species of dinosaurs that used to roam in today's Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Narmada belt and Maharashtra 70 million years ago.