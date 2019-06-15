ABD didn't handle comeback well: Rassie

Rassie van der Dussen, the man who replaced A B de Villiers in South Africa’s World Cup squad, is not surprised that the legend wanted to come out of retirement for the ongoing big event but feels the swashbuckler should have handled things better.

Middle-order batsman der Dussen has appeared in 13 ODIs since making his debut in January this year.

The selectors saw him as a replacement for de Villiers, who retired in May last year but expressed a desire to come back on the eve of South Africa’s World Cup squad announcement in April.

That request was turned down by Cricket South Africa, which had “pleaded” with him to not retire last year but didn’t get the desired response at that time.

“It’s not necessarily the best question to ask to me because I am involved in it but had he not retired it definitely would have influenced me directly,” der Dussen was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNCricinfo’.

“But you can’t, on the day before the announcement and a team that’s been working for something for year and even longer than a year, come and say, ‘I want to make a comeback now’.”

Van der Dussen has scores of 50, 41 and 22 in the World Cup so far.

“I am not saying he was wrong or he was right; so don’t misquote me. But it would have set a difficult precedent - not necessarily a wrong one, because it’s still AB, he is still one of the best players in the world - I just think it was handled maybe not in the correct way from his side,” he said.