Afghan cricketer Nabi shows middle finger to fans

In a shocking incident, Aghanistan's star cricketer Mohammad Nabi was caught on camera making lewd gestures to fans after his team lost to Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2019.

In a video that surfaced on Facebook and YouTube, Nabi has is seen showing his middle finger to the fans and made more obscene gestures after the Afghanistan team was heading back to the pavilion at the end of Bangladesh's innings.

Though the exact reason is not clear, Nabi had apparently lashed out at fans who were abusing the Afghanistan cricket team after their match against Bangladesh. Afghanistan lost the match by 62 runs.

The incident has raised eyebrows and surprised many, especially because of Nabi's apparent reputation as a gentleman and humble cricketer. Fans have raised questions and criticised the incident.

Nabi has played 2 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 67 T20Is for Afghanistan. He plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.