Archer, Roy fined 15 percent of match fee

England pacer Jofra Archer and batsman Jason Roy have been fined 15 percent of their match fee for showing dissent towards the umpire and using audible obscenities respectively during their World Cup match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan captain Sarafraz Ahmed has also been fined 20 per cent for a minor over-rate offence in the same game. His team-mates were fined 10 percent each after their side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Roy was found to have breached Article 2.3 ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using audible obscenities in an international match."

The incident occurred during the 14th over of Pakistan's innings when Roy used an audible obscenity after misfielding which was clearly heard by the umpires.

Archer was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct, in the 27th over of Pakistan's innings, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision."

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of both Roy and Archer.

All three players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and S Ravi, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Chris Gaffney.