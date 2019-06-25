Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls at indoor nets, Farhat monitors

In a positive development for India, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday bowled for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury during the World Cup match against Pakistan on June 16.

Bhuvneshwar, who had felt tightness in his left hamstring and was taken off early in his spell against Pakistan, seems to be on the mend.

"He looked okay and should be getting better in the coming days," a member of India's support staff told PTI after the net session.

He was advised not to bowl for eight days and on Tuesday, the senior seamer bowled for close to 30 minutes at the indoor nets of the Old Trafford during the optional session of the Indian team.

The others who attended the session were skipper Virat Kohli, all rounders Vijay Shankar and Ravindra Jadeja.

Physio Patrick Farhart kept a close watch on Bhuvneshwar as he did some open wicket bowling while the batsmen faced the net bowlers. Even chairman of selectors MSK Prasad along with colleagues Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda were present. Prasad was also seen having a word with the bowler and the physio. In any case, Bhuvneshwar will not be playing the game against West Indies here on Thursday but he could be available for selection for the England game in Birmingham on June 30. If Bhuvneshwar is fully fit for the England game, it could give the team management a selection headache as his replacement, Mohammed Shami, took a hat-trick against Afghanistan.