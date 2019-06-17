Bhuvneshwar may miss next 2-3 games for injury

India maybe flying high after their third win in four matches on Sunday but, at the same time, they will be concerned about growing injury list to key players in their camp.

First-choice opener Shikhar Dhawan had already been rendered horse de combat for close to two weeks with a fractured left thumb and now paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to miss next 2-3 matches after he felt tightness in his left hamstring during India’s match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Confirming the news in his post-match comments with host broadcaster, skipper Virat Kohli described the nature of the injury as a “slight niggle” and that the Uttar Pradesh bowler may miss 2-3 matches.

"It was because of slipping on the footmarks,” said Kohli. “It doesn't look too serious at the moment. We are going to give it some time. Hopefully, he will be ready in a couple of games, if not max by three games from now."

“He himself feels that the niggle is not too bad. Just time (resting) will heal it. He is going to be a very important factor for us so he hopes he can recover well in time. We have got Shami ready and raring to go so we are not too worried about where the situation stands."

The right-arm bowler sustained the injury in his third over on his follow through and after a few words with skipper Virat Kohli, walked off the field never to return. Some parts of the pitch had become damp following sustained rains during the last few days and it’s possible that after a full innings by India and almost six overs in Pakistan’s chase, some of the turf may have come off exposing the damp spot. Following this incident, that area was filled with saw dust as a precautionary measure.

India have a five-day break before their next game against Afghanistan in Southampton and then take on West Indies in Manchester four days later. They may not miss his services much against these two sides but would be hoping for him to recover in time for their big clash against hosts England on June 30th in Birmingham. India, however, have a back-up in another right-arm quick Mohammad Shami.

They would also have been relieved to see K L Rahul come off well opening the innings in Dhawan’s absence. The Delhi left-hander will probably be assessed before Afghanistan game and if there are any hopes of getting him match-fit for the knockouts, they would persist with him with Rishabh Pant as cover. Otherwise, they will have to officially ask for replacement so that Pant is available for selection.

