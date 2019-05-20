David Warner's bat will do the talking

That David Warner is one of the best white-ball cricketers in the world is a no-brainer. But the World Cup in England will be more than a test of his skills for the southpaw. Warner will be put to a big mental challenge and how he responds to it will play a big role in shaping Australia’s success at the showpiece event.

Returning to face the demands of international cricket after a year, Warner will know that the only way to fight his disgraceful recent past is by scoring consistently.

Even as gets set to dominate the bowlers, the 32-year-old will have to ward off verbal battles from opponents, who might not shy away from reminding him about the ball-tampering scandal. The crowd too might not be friendly. Justin Langer couldn’t have been more correct when he said in a recent interview that the Australian will be facing fire at the World Cup.

But with a decade-long experience in ODI cricket, Warner will know how to brave the storm. In his 106 ODI appearances, Warner has scripted several explosive starts that have put Australia way ahead of their opponents in the contest. Even in the recent IPL, Warner gave ample proof of his match-winning ability. With 692 runs, Warner topped the batting chart but once he left for World Cup preparations, Sunrisers Hyderabad were crippled and fizzled out of the tournament.

Warner’s assaults can do big damage to the confidence of rival bowlers and teams. His infectious energy on the field can lift his side during pressure scenarios. After having broken into the scene with his exploits in T20 cricket, Warner’s success across formats saw Australia grow further as the giants of the game. It’s important for Warner to have a good start as his form can rub off on senior campaigners like Aaron Finch and Steve Smith.

Having been a part of the 2015 World Cup-winning squad, Warner will be familiar with his role. Australia will be desperate for a Warner special as they look to regain their invincibility.