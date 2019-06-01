England score was below-par: Ngidi

Handed a massive defeat in their World Cup opener, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi said the team was satisfied with their bowling effort as they managed to restrict England to what he felt was a “below-par” total.

Opting to field first, the South African bowlers did well to restrict the powerful English batting line-up to 311 for eight but were later shot out for 207.

“We believed we could have kept them to under 300. Even when they got to 311, I thought they were below-par,” Ngidi said after the defeat.

Ngidi, who was hit for 27 runs in his first four overs, said initially he was bothered by the thought of preventing England from scoring 350.

“I was very disappointed with my bowling performance upfront. I might have been overthinking it. All the talk was how they post totals of 350 so maybe that was at the back of my mind,” he said. However, the 23-year-old soon found his bearings, adjusting his pace according to the wicket.