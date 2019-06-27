ICC approves Shirzad as Alam's replacement in AFG squad

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and his teammates during their match against Bangladesh. Photo credit: Reuters

 Afghanistan's Sayed Ahmad Shirzad has been approved as fellow paceman Aftab Alam's replacement for the remainder of the World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

The ICC said Alam, who had taken four wickets in three matches during the tournament, had been replaced under "under exceptional circumstances" without providing details.

Shirzad has played only one ODI in his career but is in line to feature in Afghanistan's remaining two games against Pakistan on Saturday and West Indies on July 4. 

