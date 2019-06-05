ICC World Cup 2019 BAN vs NZ: Weather report

A win against South Africa was just the kind of start Bangladesh wanted in the ICC World Cup 2019. A clinical performance with the bat and ball helped them defeat the Proteas by 21 runs.

Soumya Sarkar gave them the perfect launch pad with an aggressive innings of 42 runs off 30 balls, and in the middle overs Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched up a mammoth partnership with Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmadullah Riyaz providing a blitzkrieg finish.

'The Tigers' backed their batting performance with an excellent bowling performance as Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan, all played their part to perfection. The win showed that Bangladesh is a team to reckon with and New Zealand will be wary of this threat.

New Zealand too are on a roll in this tournament. They decimated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, as Martin Guptill and Colin Munro both struck half-centuries to chase down Lanka's paltry total of 136. New Zealand will be looking to unleash their fast bowlers against Bangladesh batting line-up, but as the match against South Africa showed, Bangladesh is not afraid of facing fast bowling mixed with occasional short balls.

It is expected to be a cracker of a game as both teams will look to continue their momentum.

Weather report: The weather will remain bright and sunny, though there is a hint of rain forecast in the later part of the match. The temperature will hover around 18-14 degrees celsius

Probable XI:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, Bangladesh 53/21, New Zealand 4/11