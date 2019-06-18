ICC World Cup 2019 ENG vs AFG: How to watch

Currently occupying the fourth position on the points table, England will come out with all guns blazing against Afghanistan. The team is performing in all three departments, with the bowling beefed up by the raw pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Jason Roy walked out of the field because of injury against West Indies, and as he has been declared unfit for the next two matches, Joe Root can open the innings along with Johnny Bairstow. Root is in fine form with the bat, having scored two hundreds till now. Eoin Morgan will hope that his team steps up and deliver with the tournament approaching the business end.

Afghanistan are placed at the bottom position in the table, having lost every match till now. Their batting has crumbled under pressure, despite getting a good opening stand. The inclusion of Asgar Afghan did the team no good.

The constantly changing selection can hamper the confidence and performance of the players. Their pace bowling attack has been the only silver lining so far with Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan keeping a disciplined line and length. Rashid Khan has failed to make an impact so far, and Afghanistan will need him to fire to hope for any favourable result.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Team news: England can bring in Moeen Ali as Jason Roy has been deemed unfit for two matches.

Pitch report: India scored 336 against Pakistan last Sunday, showing that the pitch will have plenty to offer for the batsmen. However, the spinners will get grip and turn, promising an even contest between bat and ball.

Probable XI:

England: Johnny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett

Afghanistan: Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ali Zadran, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, England 1/20, Afghanistan 12/1