ICC World Cup 2019 ENG vs AUS: Betting odds

England and Australia are set to clash in the gorup stage of ICC World Cup 2019 in a match that is much more than a rehearsal for the upcoming Ashes. It is a battle of survival for England, as the hosts will look to take one step closer of sealing the top four. The defeated against Sri Lanka, their second in this World Cup till now, jolted England badly. Their batting looked wobbly, failing in the pitches lacking pace and offering some turn. Moreover, they have lost two matches while chasing, something that is bound to give the team management a bit of headache.

Australia would like to prove their mettle againts a strong side after their defeat against India earlier in the group stage. With David Warner slowly coming back to his best and Aaron Finch scoring consistently, the opening stand looks solid. Steve Smith has found his mojo, and Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey can be trusted of providing solidity in the middle order. The bowling looks a bit vulnerable in the spin department, and the Aussies can draft in Nathan Lyon in the starting eleven to counter the presence of left handers in the English batting order.

Probable XI

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Liam Plunkett.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa/Nathan Lyon

Betting Odds: According to Oddschecker, England 4/5, Australia 11/10