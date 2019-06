ICC World Cup 2019 ENG vs BAN: How to watch

After their emphatic win against South Africa, Bangladesh went down fighting to New Zealand in their second match. Their two wickets defeat against the Kiwis is by no way a setback, rather a testament of how long the team has come from being a minnow to being considered as one of the dark horses to book a berth in the semifinals. Though their batting failed against New Zealand with none of their batsmen being able to convert strong starts, the bowlers did a fantastic job to take the game to the wire. Against a batting heavy team like England, the Bangladeshi bowlers need to put their best foot forward and restrict the opposition from running away with the game. With the conditions expected to remain overcast, the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Saifuddin can keep their hopes high of delivering a commendable performance.

England on the other hand are coming back from a surprising loss against Pakistan. Their bowling, the major chink in their armour, looked vulnerable and hapless against the Pakistani batting line-up, with their supposed trump card Jofra Archer failing to execute the proper plan. Bangladesh batting, as was evident in their match against South Africa, is not afraid of the short ball. So the England bowlers will have to come up with a new plan instead of trying of short ball plan.

The last time they met in 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh defeated England.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch:

Star Sports 1 , Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla. Online viewers can avail Hotstar.

Pitch report: The Cardiff pitch is expected to help the batsmen, but with the changing conditions of English pitches and their unpredictability in this World Cup, bowlers will get some assistance.

Team news: Liam Plunkett can replace Adil Rashid who is doubtful because of injury. Bangladesh is expected to field the same eleven that played against New Zealand.

Probable XI

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman

Betting odds: According to oddschecker, England 1/7, Bangladesh 11/2