ICC World Cup 2019 ENG vs NZ: How to watch

England will face New Zealand on Wednesday in what is a must-win game for the host nation. England are placed fourth with ten points from eight games, one ahead of the next team in the points table, Pakistan.

With India and Australia already having qualified for the semifinals, the last two spots are up for grabs. New Zealand are in a better position to qualify because of their superior net run rate, and it is highly unlikely that they will face a defeat big enough to bring that down.

If England lose, they will remain fourth on the table. But Pakistan will have a chance to overtake them and snatch the fourth position if they defeat Bangladesh on Friday. England will take heart from their performance against India and will try to assert their dominance early in the match.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Team news: New Zealand is likely to field an unlikely squad while England can bring in Moeen Ali if the track offers spin and sluggishness.

Pitch report: The pitch is expected to be a batting deck, so the team winning the toss will look to bat first and pile on runs.

Probable XI:

England: Liam Plunkett, Eoin Morgan (c), Adil Rashid, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (wk), Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls.

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, England 2/5, New Zealand 21/10