ICC World Cup 2019: England's defeat, and reactions

They were the prime favourites to win the World Cup. They were supposed to streamroll every opponent on their way. They were supposed to be ruthlessly dominating.

A bit more than halfway into the tournament and England find themselves tottering in the fourth position of the table. Worse, so far they have lost three matches out of seven and two of them have come consecutively. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are close on their heels and further tumble can see England crash out of the tournament and bring an end to their hopes of "It is coming home". Here are some of the reactions after their 64 runs loss against Australia.

Kevin Pietersen has raised concerns about Eoin Morgan's possible weakness

This is what concerned me yesterday.

I want to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he was showing his stumps cos Starc attacks them. I may be wrong though?! Or I may be right?! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/d643E92YNZ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 26, 2019

Piers Morgan believes that it is more about fear than talent

From favourites to strugglers

Overwhelming favourites, now gasping to stay alive in a World Cup so many thought was theirs to own! #England #ENGvsAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 25, 2019

Curtains !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019

They have a mountain to climb

England in deep waters. Stuck at 8 points. Beaten comprehensively by Australia.

Upcoming matches are against India and New Zealand. Huge task and pressure games!!#ENGvsAUS #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 25, 2019

The Wizard of Oz can't contain his excitement

Awesome stuff from the Aussies in all departments at Lords, was great to watch ! Also, a huge congrats to the two left armers who were absolutely brilliant ! England just couldn’t match Australia’s intensity that they brand. Aust are going to be hard to stop now ! 👍👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 25, 2019

