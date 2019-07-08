ICC World Cup 2019 NZ vs IND: Weather report

India, the team touted as favourites by experts to win the 2019 World Cup, have lived up to expectations and delivered a strong performance in the group stage. Barring the game against England, they have hardly put a foot wrong. From winning close matches to brushing aside oppositions, their march to the semi-finals was filled with dominance and sheer excellence. While the top order batting is in sublime form, their bowling has never failed to tighten its grip and snuff out the opponent's resistance.

Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life at this World Cup. He has amassed 647 runs so far and has become the first batsman in World Cup history to get five centuries in a single edition. His opening partner KL Rahul faltered a bit but eventually showed his class with a brilliant century against Sri Lanka.

India's middle order has looked vulnerable at times. However, the inclusion of young Rishabh Pant could be the much-needed boost that the fragile underbelly requires.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has blown hot and cold at the tournament. They won five on the trot at first, before succumbing to three consecutive defeats. Their captain Kane Williamson has carried the team's batting with bravado and determination, but the time has come for the rest, especially veterans like Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill to rise to the occasion.

New Zealand's bowling, however, has looked threatening and fearsome, with the likes of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson cranking up the pace, along with the guile of left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Weather report:

There is a forecast for heavy rainfall throughout the match, but the ICC has kept a reserve day in case of a washout.

Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav/Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry.

Betting Odds:

According to Oddschecker, India are the favourites to win the match with a 4/11 strike rate, while New Zealand has a strike rate of 5/2.