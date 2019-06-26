ICC World Cup 2019 NZ vs PAK: Betting odds

The New Zealand vs Pakistan match is crucial as the race for the top four enters the last lap.

A win on Wednesday will help New Zealand seal a berth in the semifinals, whereas Pakistan must win to keep their hopes of going to the semifinals alive.

The Kiwis are in red hot form, having won all their matches so far.

Pakistan defeated South Africa in the last match, and the addition of Haris Sohail has given their batting a massive boost. The bowling can be a deciding factor in this match as both the teams have premium bowlers in their ranks.

Probable XI:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk & c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, New Zealand 10/13, Pakistan 6/5