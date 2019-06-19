ICC World Cup 2019 NZ vs SA: Weather report

New Zealand vs South Africa promises to be an important contest in this juncture of the World Cup. New Zealand are placed in the third position of the points table, having won three out of the four matches, with one being washed out. Their batting has been largely dependent on the prolific duo of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson, with the openers yet to hit their top gear. The middle order too looks vulnerable with Tom Latham trying to find his form in this tournament. The bowling though looks menacing and the likes of Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry have delivered excellent performances.

South Africa on the other hand registered their first win against Afghanistan. They are languishing at the eighth position with three points and the team has struggled badly till now. Their batting especially has looked out of sorts with Hashim Amla looking a shadow of his former self. The bowlers have tried their level best to drag their team out of the pit of defeats, with Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir showing their mettle. But the batting order needs to step up if South Africa want to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Weather report: There is forecast of heavy rainfall throughout the match

Probable XI

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chriss Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls/Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, New Zealand 10/13, South Africa 15/13